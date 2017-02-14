The Asian Age | News

Flynn resignation 'not our business': Kremlin

AP / AFP
National security adviser Flynn resigned after reports, he misled Trump administration about his contacts with Russian ambassador.

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in the east Room of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)
 National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in the east Room of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Moscow: The Kremlin on Tuesday insisted that the resignation of Donald Trump's security adviser Michael Flynn over contacts with the Russian government was an internal affair for Washington.

"This is the internal business of the Americans, it is the internal business of President Trump's administration. This is not our business," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

National security adviser Michael Flynn resigned after reports stating that he misled Trump administration officials about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the US.

Flynn initially told Trump advisers that he did not discuss sanctions with the Russian envoy during the transition. Vice President Mike Pence, apparently relying on information from Flynn, publicly vouched for the national security adviser.

Flynn later told White House officials that he may have discussed sanctions with the ambassador.

