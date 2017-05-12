UK man jailed for 8 years for setting girlfriend ablaze; victim suffered severe burns

The victim though did not make a statement in court about why or how she was attacked.

London: A 32-year-old man from the United Kingdom who set his girlfriend on fire by pouring petrol on her, has been jailed for at least eight years.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Lee Ferguson attacked his live-in partner Jordan Jade on February 19, 2017. Jade suffered 13 per cent burns and required surgery and skin grafts.

The couple, who were in a relationship for 12 years and have two children, were seen arguing outside a pub in CCTV footage produced in Newcastle Crown Court. The footage then shows the victim lying on the ground, screaming in agony, with her clothes burnt off.

During his trial in court, Ferguson admitted to the crime and sobbed in the dock while the video was being played, the report said.

Witnesses, who saw the lady engulfed in fire, heard Jordan 'shouting and then screaming'.

After acting in a fit of rage, Ferguson realised his crime, stamped out the fire and covered the victim in a coat to stop the flames.

Prosecutor Paul Rowland said, “An emergency operation was carried out. There was cleaning and dressing of the burns and also a laser scan undertaken”.

Ferguson’s defence lawyer, John Wilkinson said his client realises the effect of what he did to the victim. He added that Ferguson expressed genuine remorse for what has occurred.

While awarding jail for eight years to Ferguson, Judge Robert Adams said, “It seems to me the horror of what you had done and the injury inflicted became clear to you soon after you committed this offence”.