↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Man tries to rip off Muslim woman's hijab at eatery in UK

PTI
Published : Jan 12, 2017, 3:19 pm IST
The incident prompted anti-racism campaigners to stage a vigil after the assault which took place last week in the restaurant close to Hammersmith Town Hall in West London. (Representational Image)
London: A hijab-clad British woman eating at a London fish and chips shop was allegedly attacked by a fellow diner who tried to rip off her headscarf and accused her of "killing people", a media report has said.

The incident prompted anti-racism campaigners to stage a vigil after the assault which took place last week in the restaurant close to Hammersmith Town Hall in West London.

The man told the woman, who was having dinner, she "should not be here" and had her hijab grabbed at, The Sun quoted an anti-racism organisation Stand Up to Racism as saying.

The victim, visiting from Manchester, was reportedly eating with friends when she was attacked by a fellow diner who also accused her of "killing people", the report said.

The perpetrator grabbed her by the coat and attempted to drag her outside, saying he "was not going to tolerate it" before other customers at the restaurant and the victim's friends intervened, it said.

After the attack, restaurant staff called police but the suspect fled the scene.

The group has organised a protest vigil in Lyric Square, Hammersmith yesterday.

John Barker, a spokesman for the group said, "I have been told that she is pretty shaken by the event and I am not surprised considering the violence and hatred of the perpetrator".

