Monday, Nov 11, 2019 | Last Update : 03:46 PM IST

World, Europe

Longest-serving British Indian MP Keith Vaz announces retirement

ANI
Published : Nov 11, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2019, 12:38 pm IST

The 62-year-old was found to have 'expressed a willingness' to purchase cocaine for others during an encounter with male prostitutes.

A Labour MP for Leicester East from the past 32 years, Vaz announced his retirement, clearing he will not stand in the next month's General Elections, reported the Independent. (Photo: File)
 A Labour MP for Leicester East from the past 32 years, Vaz announced his retirement, clearing he will not stand in the next month's General Elections, reported the Independent. (Photo: File)

London: Britain's longest-serving Indian-origin MP Keith Vaz announced his retirement from the Parliament on Sunday, weeks after Commons Standards Committee recommended he should be handed a six-month suspension over cocaine and prostitute scandal.

The 62-year-old was found to have "expressed a willingness" to purchase cocaine for others during an encounter with male prostitutes. Subsequently, he had faced calls to step down, including his own party.

A Labour MP for Leicester East from the past 32 years, Vaz announced his retirement, clearing he will not stand in the next month's General Elections, reported the Independent.

"I have decided to retire after completing 32 years as the Member of Parliament for Leicester East," Vaz said in a statement. "In that time I have won eight general elections. It has been an honour and a privilege to serve my constituency since I came to the city in 1985."

"I want to thank the people of Leicester East for their absolute loyalty and support," he added.

Reacting to Vaz's announcement, Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn described him as "among the pioneering group of black and Asian Labour MPs elected in 1987."

"Keith has made a substantial and significant contribution to public life, both as a constituency MP for the people of Leicester and for the Asian community across the country. He has helped to pave the way for more BAME people to become involved in politics," Corbyn said.

Vaz's resignation comes after the standards committee found he "caused significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons".

Tags: keith vaz, uk parliament, indians abroad, jeremy corbyn, house of commons
Location: United Kingdom, England

Latest From World

A Hong Kong police officer shot at masked protesters on Monday morning, hitting at least one in the torso, as anger sparked by the recent death of a student spilled into the rush hour commute. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)

Hong Kong police shooting protesters point blank amid fresh clashes; viral goes video

The US said the system was not compatible with NATO forces and could compromise the F-35 fighter jet program and aid Russian intelligence. (Photo: File)

Trump to confront Turkey's Erdogan for buying Russian defense system

The photograph shared by Lodhi on the microblogging site also captured a mug placed behind on the left-hand side of the Abhinandan's mannequin which was flanked by a Pakistani soldier. (Photo: Twitter)

Pakistan stoops to new low with Varthaman's mannequin display at PAF museum

Will offer asylum to Bolivia President Evo Morales: Mexico

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp may ban you for life if you belong to these groups

2

HIFIMAN TWS600 review: Finally, an AirPods killer!

3

Samsung Galaxy S11 to come in three sizes, five variants

4

Check out everything new in WhatsApp beta 2.19.327

5

WhatsApp breaking basic function on recent OnePlus handsets

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham