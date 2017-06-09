The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 09, 2017 | Last Update : 11:01 AM IST

World, Europe

UK Elections 2017 LIVE: PM May loses overall majority; result on hold

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 9, 2017, 10:49 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2017, 10:53 am IST

Exit polls had predicted a bad outlook for the Conservatives, pegging 314 for them and 266 for the Labour Party.

British Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)
 British Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election appeared Friday to have backfired spectacularly, after an exit poll suggested her Conservative Party could lose its majority in Parliament.

If confirmed, the result would lead to a period of political uncertainty and could throw Britain's negotiations to leave the European Union into disarray. The pound lost more than 2 cents against the dollar within seconds of the announcement.

The survey predicted the Conservatives would get 314 of the 650 seats and the Labour Party 266. It projected 34 for the Scottish National Party and 14 for the Liberal Democrats.

Live updates here (IST):

10:49 am: According to Guardian, results of 635 out 650 seats have been declared. Conservatives -- 308, Labour Party -- 259, Liberal Democrats -- 12 Scottish National Party -- 34.

10:30 am: British PM May loses overall majority in British parliament: AFP

9:50 am: Britain’s home secretary Amber Rudd won has narrowly avoided defeat in the general election, holding on to her seat ( Hastings and Rye in southern England  ) in Parliament by 346 votes after a recount.

9:48 am: The Liberal Democrats have wrestled Oxford West and Abingdon from the Conservatives – and are into double figures with 11 MPs, reported the Guardian.

9.35 am: Labour Party candidate becomes the first female Sikh Member of Parliament Preeti Kaur Gill from Birmingham Edgbaston.

9.32 am: Labour Party has won back Enfield Southgate, the site of the legendary 1997 Portillo moment, reports the Guardian.

9.30 am: House of Commons gets its first turban wearing Sikh, Labour Party candidate from Slough Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi.

9.24 am: Conservative MP Anna Soubry said UK PM Theresa May should consider her position, according to BBC.

9:00 am: Former Scottish nationalist leader Alex Salmond loses seat in British election.

8.45 am: According to media reports, Conservative Party is now leading with 225 seats, leaving Labour party behind with 222 seats

8.35 am: Narrow margin between Labour Party and Conservatives — 213 and 212 respectively.

8:00 am:  Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron re-elected at Westmorland and Lonsdale.

7:55 am: This country needs stability, says Theresa May accompanied by her husband at Maidenhead, where she retained her seat.

7:52 am: Speaking after being re-elected to his London seat, Corbyn said May should “go and make way for a government that is truly representative of this country.”

7:50 am: Corbyn says the result means “politics has changed” and people have rejected Conservative austerity.

7:49 am:   British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says Prime Minister Theresa May should resign and make way for a new government.

7:30 am:  British ex-Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg has lost his seat in Parliament, the biggest figure to fall so far in Britain’s surprising election.  He lost his Sheffield Hallam seat in northern England to the Labour Party early Friday.

7:00 am:  Angus Robertson, who led the SNP in the British parliament, lost to Conservative Douglas Ross in the constituency of Moray in northeast Scotland.

Tags: prime minister theresa may, uk elections 2017, snap elections results
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

CBFC chief wants Akshay's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' to be tax-free

2

'Battani' family of Hyderabad distributes 'fish prasad' which cures asthma

3

Video: Look at iOS 11's new 'Dark Mode'

4

Russian President Putin says he does not have ‘bad days’ like women do

5

Moto unveils Z2 Play at Rs 27,999 on Flipkart

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Artist Dan Rawlings from UK uses scrap metal like vans and signboards to make creative and intricate tree designs created by etching. (Photo: Facebook/Instagram/DanRawlings)

Artist makes unique tree designs from scrap metal

Melanie Gaydos uses her rare genetic disorder to break fashion stereotypes. (Photo: Facebook/Melanie Gaydos)

American uses rare condition to break beauty stereotypes to become model

Approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans attend the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival until June 5, 2017.

Thousands dress up for Germany's quirky Wave Gothic Festival

Russian bakery Kalabasa uses Instagram to show off their unique creation. (Photo: Instagram/ kalabasa)

‘Brushstroke’ cakes from Russia are the new trend on Instagram

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham