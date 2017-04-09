The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 09, 2017 | Last Update : 07:06 PM IST

World, Europe

Sweden terror attack suspect interested in IS, residency rejected: police

AFP
Published : Apr 9, 2017, 5:28 pm IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2017, 5:29 pm IST

The vehicle mowed down shoppers before slamming into the facade of the busy Ahlens department store.

A street is cordoned off near the department store Ahlens following Friday's suspected terror attack in central Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo: AP)
 A street is cordoned off near the department store Ahlens following Friday's suspected terror attack in central Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo: AP)

Stockholm: The suspected Stockholm truck attacker had shown interest in extremist groups and had his permanent residency application rejected in June 2016, Swedish police said on Sunday.   

"We know that he showed interest for extremist organisations like IS," police chief Jonas Hysing told reporters, adding that two Swedes, one Briton and a Belgian were killed in the attack.  

The suspect, who has only been officially identified as a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan, "applied for a permanent residency permit in 2014," Hysing said.   

"The Migration Agency rejected it in June 2016 and also decided that he was to be expelled," he added.     

"In December 2016, he was informed by the Migration Agency that he had four weeks to leave the country. In February 2017, the case was handed over to the police to carry out the order, since the person had gone underground," he said.   

But police apparently never found the man.       

On Friday, the suspect is alleged to have barreled a stolen beer truck several hundred metres (yards) down the bustling pedestrian street Drottninggatan in the heart of Stockholm.      

The vehicle mowed down shoppers before slamming into the facade of the busy Ahlens department store.      

The motive for the attack is not known.       

Thousands of people were to gather in central Stockholm on Sunday for a "Lovefest" vigil against terrorism.

Tags: asylum-seeker, isis sympathiser, stockholm truck attack
Location: Sweden, Lisboa, Stockholm

MOST POPULAR

1

'Where do people make this news up from': Arjun on assault rumours

2

Germany: Berlin to see its 1st Jewish campus after Holocaust

3

New York Times names 'Eggs Kejriwal' among top 10 dishes

4

Assam scientist leads breakthrough research on black holes

5

Woman escapes train accident after ignoring warning at Auckland crossing

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Multiple villages in Spain walk the streets in masks of different shapes and sizes celebrating the mask festival before the carnival. (Photo: AP)

Spaniards parade the street celebrating traditional mask festival

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham