World, Europe

Macron wins France presidential polls by 66.1 per cent, to be inaugrated on Sunday

AFP
Published : May 8, 2017, 4:05 pm IST
Updated : May 8, 2017, 4:10 pm IST

The interior ministry on Sunday reported a record number of blank and invalid ballots.

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron (Photo: AP)
Paris: Emmanuel Macron won 66.1 percent of the vote against 33.9 percent for far-right leader Marine Le Pen in France's presidential election, final results from the interior ministry showed on Monday.

Macron received a total of 20,753,797 votes, compared with 10,644,118 for Marine Le Pen, the ministry announced the day after the landmark election.

The abstention rate was 25.44 percent, the highest since the presidential election in 1969.

The interior ministry on Sunday reported a record number of blank and invalid ballots, accounting for nine percent of all registered voters, compared with two percent in the first round.

Together with the abstention rate, that means that one in three voters declined to choose between the two candidates.

The abstention rate was 22.23 percent for during the first round of the election on April 23, making it the first time since the 1969 election that turnout was lower in the second round than in the first.

Casting a blank ballot -- traditionally used by disgruntled French voters as a protest vote -- usually increases in the second round.

But this year it quadrupled, thanks in part to an unprecedented situation of neither the two mainstream left-leaning or right-leaning parties making it to the run-off.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron will be inaugurated as France's next leader on Sunday at the Elysee palace, outgoing President Francois Hollande told French television.

Hollande was speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony in Paris on Monday the day after Macron, a pro-EU centrist, won a resounding victory over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

Tags: emmanuel macron, marine le pen, francois hollande, world news
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

