The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 06, 2018 | Last Update : 03:22 PM IST

World, Europe

France to set 15 as legal age of sexual consent after public outcry

AFP
Published : Mar 6, 2018, 12:58 pm IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2018, 1:00 pm IST

The new age limit, part of a package of laws aimed at curbing sexual violence and sexism, is to be approved by the govt in the coming weeks.

Any sexual act by an adult with a child younger than 15 can be prosecuted as a sexual offence under current French law. (Photo: AP)
 Any sexual act by an adult with a child younger than 15 can be prosecuted as a sexual offence under current French law. (Photo: AP)

Paris: France plans to make 15 the age of sexual consent after a public outcry over two cases of sex involving 11-year-old girls, Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa said Monday.

After public consultations and the recommendation of a panel of experts, “the government has decided to set the age at 15,” Schiappa told AFP.

The issue was brought to the fore after critics and lawmakers said French laws had allowed two men to escape rape charges when they were accused of sex with underage girls.

Any sexual act by an adult with a child younger than 15 can be prosecuted as a sexual offence under current French law.

But prosecutors hoping to charge an offender with rape must prove the sex was forced, a more complicated question when pre-teens are involved.

In November, a 30-year-old man was acquitted of the rape of an 11-year-old girl after the court determined she had not been subjected to “constraint, threat, violence or surprise”.

In another case involving an 11-year-old girl, a 28-year-old man had faced charges of sexual relations with a minor, rather than rape -- a decision that enraged the girl’s family.

But last month the court reversed course and said the man should indeed face rape charges, though it asked for the trial to be moved to a higher court.

Since then lawmakers and child-protection groups have been urging the government to set a minimum age of consent, as is the case in many European countries, with suggested ages ranging from 13 to 15.

Schiappa said she was “very glad” that the government had chosen 15, as recommended by a panel of doctors and legal experts, an age long sought by associations fighting violence against children.

The new age limit, part of a package of laws aimed at curbing sexual violence and sexism, is to be approved by the government in the coming weeks.

Tags: sexual consent age, france, marlene schiappa, french law
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung launches Galaxy S9, S9+ in India, starts at Rs 57,900

2

Anshula proves she’s pillar of strength for half-sisters, here's how Janhvi reacted

3

Facebook Live: Syrian man posts video moments after stabbing his wife to death

4

AI’s dirty little secret: It’s powered by people

5

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts prepping to get into the skin of Balasaheb Thackeray

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Celebrated across India, the Hindu festival of colors not only marks the advent of spring but is also associated with the immortal love of Hindu God Krishna and Radha. (Photos: AP)

Holi: Celebrating spring in myriad colours

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. Dates are determined by the French Fashion Federation. (Photos: AP)

Paris Fashion Week sees collections both vintage and street style

Two African lions rescued from war-torn Iraq and Syria were transported to a permanent home in South Africa, after an interim stay in Jordan where they recuperated from physical and psychological trauma. (Photos: AP)

Big cats find their way home, rescued lions are relocated to South Africa

The festival of colours is celebrated all across India with much pomp and splendour. People across India are making last minute purchases to make the festival of colours a memorable one, while others are already in festive mood. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

India gears up to celebrate the festival of colours

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham