Russia's St Petersburg metro bomber identified as 22-yr-old Akbarjon Djalilov

Published : Apr 4, 2017, 6:58 pm IST
The investigators added that he had also planted a second bomb which was defused by the authorities.

Djalilov's 'genetic trace' was also found on a bag with the second bomb found at a different station. (Photo: AP)
Moscow: Russia's Investigative Committee on Tuesday named the attacker behind Saint Petersburg metro blast as 22-year-old Akbarjon Djalilov, adding that he had also planted a second bomb that was defused by the authorities.

"The investigation identified the man who set off the bomb in the carriage of the Saint Petersburg metro. It was Akbarjon Djalilov," a statement by the committee said, adding that Djalilov's "genetic trace" was also found on a bag with the second bomb found at a different station.

