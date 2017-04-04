Russia's St Petersburg metro bomber identified as 22-yr-old Akbarjon Djalilov

The investigators added that he had also planted a second bomb which was defused by the authorities.

"The investigation identified the man who set off the bomb in the carriage of the Saint Petersburg metro. It was Akbarjon Djalilov," a statement by the committee said, adding that Djalilov's "genetic trace" was also found on a bag with the second bomb found at a different station.