The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 04, 2017 | Last Update : 02:32 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Australia are all over India as Nathan Lyon runs riot on Day one of the second Test in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI) Live, India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: 5-down India on backfoot
 
World, Europe

UK: Man rapes gay daughter to prove 'sex is better with men'; jailed

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 4, 2017, 1:28 pm IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2017, 1:54 pm IST

The accused also admitted to raping his other daughter for over two decades.

The 54-year-old accused fumed with anger and raped his daughter in a fit of rage. (Representational image)
  The 54-year-old accused fumed with anger and raped his daughter in a fit of rage. (Representational image)

London: A man has been jailed for 21 years after he confessed to raping his 16-year-old daughter -- only to prove the 'sex was better with men' after she told him she was a gay.

According to a report in the Mirror, the 54-year-old accused fumed with anger and raped his daughter in a fit of rage. He also admitted to raping his other daughter for over two decades.

The accused pleaded guilty to raping his daughters during a trial of the case at the Warwick Crown Court.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that it all began when the accused started sexually abusing his elder daughter. And when she moved out of the house, he began abusing his second daughter.

Sentencing him to 21 years in jail, the judge said that the accused had humiliated and degraded his daughter at a time when she was suffering from identity crisis.

Tags: rape, sex abuse, crime, sexual assault, gay, lgbt
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid and Mira's princess Misha is already the photogenic diva

2

Flipkart announces discounts and exchange offers for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

3

Over 100 customers party at Spain restaurant, run away without paying

4

Live, India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: 5-down India on backfoot

5

95-year-old Holocaust survivor under same roof as Nazi descendant

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Haitian natives walk down the streets to celebrate with drama, song and dance. (Photo: AP)

Haitians liven up last day of Carnival celebrations

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

The Vintage Car Rally held at Horniman circle had cars as old as 1921 as their owners drove down to win prizes in different categories at the rally. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Vintage Car Rally celebrates old world charm of Mumbai

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Confluence of pagan and Catholic cultures in Bolivian carnival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham