US strikes halt ISIS convoy fleeing after Hezbollah deal

The deal has angered Iraq and the US, which launched airstrikes to block the convoy.

Earlier in the day, the ISIS handed over to Hezbollah the body of a recently-captured Iranian Revolutionary Guard member as part of the deal. (Photo: AP)

Beirut: A convoy of ISIS militants being evacuated from the Lebanon-Syria border was moved to another Syrian government-held area on Thursday after their passage to ISIS-held territory further east was blocked by US-led airstrikes.

More than 300 militants and their families are in the convoy of buses after vacating the border area as part of a Hezbollah-negotiated deal to transport them to an ISIS-held town in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border.

Earlier in the day, the ISIS handed over to Hezbollah the body of a recently-captured Iranian Revolutionary Guard member as part of the deal. The deal has angered Iraq and the US, which launched airstrikes to block the convoy.