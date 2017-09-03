The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Sep 03, 2017

World, Europe

US strikes halt ISIS convoy fleeing after Hezbollah deal

AP
Published : Sep 3, 2017, 6:30 am IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2017, 6:30 am IST

The deal has angered Iraq and the US, which launched airstrikes to block the convoy.

Earlier in the day, the ISIS handed over to Hezbollah the body of a recently-captured Iranian Revolutionary Guard member as part of the deal. (Photo: AP)
 Earlier in the day, the ISIS handed over to Hezbollah the body of a recently-captured Iranian Revolutionary Guard member as part of the deal. (Photo: AP)

Beirut: A convoy of ISIS militants being evacuated from the Lebanon-Syria border was moved to another Syrian government-held area on Thursday after their passage to ISIS-held territory further east was blocked by US-led airstrikes.

More than 300 militants and their families are in the convoy of buses after vacating the border area as part of a Hezbollah-negotiated deal to transport them to an ISIS-held town in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border.

Earlier in the day, the ISIS handed over to Hezbollah the body of a recently-captured Iranian Revolutionary Guard member as part of the deal. The deal has angered Iraq and the US, which launched airstrikes to block the convoy.

Tags: isis militants, hezbollah, us strikes

