The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 03, 2017 | Last Update : 03:32 AM IST

World, Europe

PM Modi affirms climate vow after Trump dumps deal

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 3, 2017, 2:20 am IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2017, 2:20 am IST

Modi refused to be drawn into a debate on whether he supported or was opposed to President Trump’s action.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St.Petersburg, Russia. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St.Petersburg, Russia. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi/Washington/ St. Petersburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in St. Petersburg on Friday that India is committed to protecting the climate, irrespective of the Paris agreement, hours after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the landmark accord, saying it unfairly benefits countries like India and China. 

Mr Trump also said that India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid from developed countries. More than 190 countries agreed to the deal in December 2015. Mr Trump said the deal would wipe out US jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to others.

Though there was a mix of dismay and anger among world leaders and environmentalists after Mr Trump’s move, PM Modi refused to be drawn into a debate on whether he supported or was opposed to President Trump’s action. 

Mr Modi said he was asked a similar question in Germany earlier this week before the US decision was made public. At the time, PM Modi said, he had replied, “Paris or no Paris, it is our conviction that we have no right to snatch from our future generation their right to have a clean and beautiful earth.”

He said, “I don’t think I should go this side or that. This subject is of future generations and I would go towards future generations. It is part of our thinking and for that reason we do not believe in exploitation of the nature.”

He reiterated, in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, India’s commitment to reducing carbon emission and leaving an earth which is “beautiful and pure” for the future generations.

Earlier in the day, Mr Trump’s rash utterances left India stunned. “Think of it: India can double their coal production. We’re supposed to get rid of ours,” the US President lashed out, adding that “compliance with the terms of the Paris Accord and the onerous energy restrictions it has placed on the US could cost America as much as 2.7 million lost jobs by 2025”. 

Mr Trump further said, “In short, the agreement doesn’t eliminate coal jobs, it just transfers those jobs out of America and ships them to foreign countries.” 

China and Europe pledged on Friday to unite to save what German Chancellor Angela Merkel called “our Mother Earth”, standing firmly against President Trump’s decision. Others signalled their commitment to the accord, but Mr Putin said that while the US should have remained in the deal, he would not judge Mr Trump, and warned about the accord’s impact on jobs and poverty.

Mr Trump’s mention of India — a strategic partner of the US — in such unflattering terms may end up straining Indo-US ties. The fact that Mr Trump referred to India along with China is certain to not go down well with New Delhi. Whether this will have any impact on plans for Mr Modi’s visit to the US — that was likely to take place towards the end of this month — remains to be seen.

The Paris agreement commits the US and other countries to keep rising global temperatures “well below” two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and “endeavour to limit” them to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said President Trump’s decision was a “death knell” for the climate agreement. But the US move was an opportunity for India to provide global leadership on the issue, it said. 

This is not the first time that the US was opting out of an international climate agreement, environmentalists pointed out. It had pulled out of the Kyoto Protocol, saying emerging economies did not have quantified emission targets.

“With the US President’s latest assault on the global fight against climate change, meeting the objectives of the Paris Agreement will become an uphill task. Trump has sounded the death knell for the Agreement,” the CSE’s D.G. Sunita Narain was quoted as saying.

Tags: narendra modi, donald trump, vladimir putin, paris climate deal

MOST POPULAR

1

Pak baby receives 4-month medical visa for heart surgery in India

2

South African living museum to reflect Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution, Indian history

3

Samsung Galaxy S8+ now available with 6GB RAM

4

Fraud At 8,848 Metres: Are Mount Everest ascents too easy to fake?

5

Social media reacts to NBC reporter asking Modi ‘are you on Twitter’

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham