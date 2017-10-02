The Asian Age | News

'Burqa Ban' law comes into force in Austria; 150 euros fine for violation

AP
Published : Oct 2, 2017, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2017, 11:02 am IST

France and Belgium have similar laws. The nationalist Alternative for Germany party is calling for one there, too.

Starting Sunday, wearing a ski mask off the slopes, a surgical mask outside hospitals and party masks in public is prohibited.
 Starting Sunday, wearing a ski mask off the slopes, a surgical mask outside hospitals and party masks in public is prohibited.

Vienna: A law that forbids any kind of full-face covering, including Islamic veils such as the niqab or burqa, has come into force in Austria.

Starting Sunday, wearing a ski mask off the slopes, a surgical mask outside hospitals and party masks in public is prohibited.

The law, popularly known as the "Burqa Ban," is mostly seen as a directed at the dress worn by some ultra-conservative Muslim women.

Violations carry a possible fine of 150 euros (nearly $180.) Police are authorized to use force if people resist showing their faces.

Only a small number of Muslim women in Austria wear full-face veils, but they have become a target for right-wing groups and political parties.

France and Belgium have similar laws. The nationalist Alternative for Germany party is calling for one there, too.

