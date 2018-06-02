The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 02, 2018 | Last Update : 12:41 PM IST

World, Europe

World on brink of trade as US slaps steel, aluminium tariffs on allies

AFP
Published : Jun 2, 2018, 12:00 pm IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2018, 12:00 pm IST

Washington angered its major allies by slapping duties of 25 per cent and 10 per cent on imports of aluminium and steel.

On Thursday, however, Trump announced that those exemptions were not being extended, and his decision immediately drew furious responses from Canadian President Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo: AP)
 On Thursday, however, Trump announced that those exemptions were not being extended, and his decision immediately drew furious responses from Canadian President Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo: AP)

Paris: The world’s largest economies stood on the brink of all-out trade war as the EU, Canada and Mexico drew up retaliatory measures to Washington’s stinging steel and aluminium tariffs that came into effect on Friday.

Washington angered its major allies by slapping duties of 25 per cent and 10 per cent on imports of aluminium and steel.

The measures had actually been decided back in March, but at the time US President Donald Trump gave Canada and the EU -- the biggest sources of foreign aluminium and steel respectively for the US -- a grace period until May 31.

On Thursday, however, Trump announced that those exemptions were not being extended, and his decision immediately drew furious responses from Canadian President Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“These tariffs are an affront to the long standing security partnership between Canada and the United States,” said Trudeau, as Ottawa hit back with retaliatory duties on US imports worth up to Can USD 16.6 billion (USD 12.8 billion).

EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker said the 28-nation bloc “will announce in the next coming hours counter-balancing measures” in response to the US action.

Brussels has previously threatened to slap tariffs on US products including bourbon, motorcycles and blue jeans.

‘Not at war’

But the EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini insisted Friday that the EU was “not at war with anyone”.

The European Union was “a peace project, including on trade”, Mogherini said.

Nevertheless, European leaders are fuming.

French President Macron told Trump in a telephone call that the tariffs were “illegal” and said Europe would respond in a “firm and proportionate manner”.

And speaking to reporters, Macron described the US move as “a mistake in many ways because it responds to existing international imbalances in the worst way -- by breaking up and creating economic nationalism.

“And nationalism is war. That’s exactly what happened in the 30s,” Macron said.

In Berlin, Chancellor Merkel said the measure “risks touching off spirals of escalation that in the end hurt everyone”.

Mexico, too, said it would impose retaliatory duties on a variety of US goods, including steel and a host of agricultural goods, including pork, apples and various cheeses.

The unprecedented trade tensions are souring a gathering of the so-called Group of Seven or G7 underway in the coastal mountain resort of Whistler, Canada, normally a scene of compromise and trade promotion.

“I’ll be stating very clearly our disagreement with the actions they’ve taken,” Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau told reporters ahead of the meetings.

“I have every expectation that our other allies around the table will express the same sentiments.”

Limited impact on GDP?

The prospect of a global trade has roiled financial markets this week, too, even if they were back in positive territory on Friday.

Berenberg Bank economist Holger Schmieding argued that the direct impact of an US-EU trade war would actually be rather small in terms of gross domestic product.

“Even if the US were to levy a 25-percent tariff on car imports from the EU, the direct damage to be shared largely between US consumers and EU exporters would be equivalent to 0.08 percent of EU GDP,” he calculated.

Nevertheless, “the uncertainty about future trade and Trump’s contempt for international rules can deal a significant blow to business confidence especially in trade-oriented nations,” the expert said.

“The most likely outcome... could be protracted negotiations during which both the US and the EU lock horns but do not take ever more dramatic headline-grabbing protectionist steps,” Schmieding said.

The World Trade Organization’s former chief, Pascal Lamy, also said the damage would likely be limited in concrete terms.

“We have to keep things in proportion,” he said on the French radio station, France Info. He estimated that the economic impact of the tariffs would amount to “a very small part of trade flows as a whole”.

But he saw as “a very worrying development” Washington’s justification that the measures were needed for reasons of national security.

That was “completely grotesque,” Lamy said.

Tags: european union, us tariffs, donald trump, justin trudeau, angela merkel, emmanuel macron, world trade organisation
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

MOST POPULAR

1

Want to experience an actual wedding before watching VDW? Here’s your chance

2

India's 1st national sports university to be set up in Manipur

3

Here are 3 ways human civilisation could go extinct

4

Woman born without vagina becomes first in world to have one made out of fish skin

5

Shameful we didn't know about the struggle of Sandeep Singh: Diljit Dosanjh

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham