The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 | Last Update : 02:59 PM IST

World, Asia

Jadhav case: Pak Attorney General to lead team to ICJ meet on June 8

PTI
Published : May 31, 2017, 2:21 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2017, 2:22 pm IST

The decision to send the AG was taken at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security to discuss Pak's strategy.

File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: File)
 File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan's Attorney-General Ashtar Ausaf Ali will lead a team to the International Court of Justice at The Hague on June 8 for a meeting of "agents" from India and Pakistan with the court's president to discuss the future proceedings in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

The decision to send the Attorney General was taken at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security on Tuesday to discuss Pakistan's strategy in the case, Dawn reported.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq chaired the meeting. During the meeting of "agents", the dates for subsequent hearings and submission of documents related to the case India has brought against Pakistan over the death sentence given to Indian national Jadhav following a "secret" trial will be discussed, the report said.

Pakistan is also likely to indicate its intention to nominate an ad-hoc judge for the case.

The ICJ statutes provide for a state party to a case, which does not have a judge of its nationality on the bench, to choose a person to sit as an ad-hoc judge in that case.

The parliamentary committee took up the issue after India was granted provisional measures by the ICJ on May 18 restraining Pakistan from executing Jadhav, 46, who had been convicted of espionage and sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court.

India approached the ICJ citing that it had been repeatedly denied consular access to Jadhav in violation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention.

The attorney-general also briefed the participants of the meeting about the Pakistan government's strategy for the case.

The committee members were reportedly not satisfied by the explanations given by the government's legal team about the case at the last meeting.

The National Assembly speaker told the media that he was satisfied with the briefing by the Attorney General on Tuesday.

Senator Sherry Rehman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, however, disputed Speaker Sadiq, saying that everything that was shared with the parliamentary committee members were 'open source' information and the replies were unsatisfactory.

"They have committed a lot of mistakes," Rehman said.

Yesterday's meeting was the second time the committee had met on Jadhav case. It will meet again on June 15.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav case, ashtar ausaf ali, international court of justice, vienna convention
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Faceless fish found in Australia among new sea creatures

2

Why do smartphones have complicated names?

3

Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay and others join Grande for Manchester victims benefit concert

4

'Liar Liar' song criticising PM Theresa May becomes chart buster in UK

5

Shocking video of a live snake coming out of another snake

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Rotterdam-based artist Stephan Brusche re-creates popular characters into art on bananas with fruit doodles. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Artist recreates amazing popular fictional characters on bananas

Three-year-old Scout Penelope dresses up as popular women to help her grandmother in her fight with cancer in the past year. (Photo: Instagram/ScoutPenelope)

Girl dresses up as famous people to help grandma fight cancer

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham