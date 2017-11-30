The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 30, 2017 | Last Update : 02:42 AM IST

World, Asia

I’m biggest backer of LeT, Hafiz Saeed, says Musharraf

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 30, 2017, 2:32 am IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2017, 2:34 am IST

Pervez Musharraf says US is ‘insulting Pakistan’ by demanding Hafiz’s re-arrest.

Pakistan’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf (Photo: AFP)
 Pakistan’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad/Dubai: Pakistan’s former military dictator Pervez Musharraf, who was the brain behind the 1999 Kargil conflict, has called himself the “biggest supporter” of Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and its founder Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 attack on Mumbai nine years ago.

Mr Musharraf, who lives in self-exile in Dubai, said he supports the terror group’s role in Kashmir in “suppressing” the Indian Army there, and added that Saeed “is involved in Kashmir”. The 74-year-old retired general and former Pakistan President, who ruled his country from 1999 to 2008, also said in an interview to a Pakistani TV channel: “The Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Jamaat-ud-Dawa are fond of me.”

Asked if he too liked LeT and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, Mr Musharraf said: “Yes! and I have met him. I have always been in favour of action in Kashmir and I have always been favouring pressuring the Indian Army in Kashmir. This is the biggest force and they have been declared terrorists by India along with the US.”

He categorically denied that LeT was involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, for which India blamed Pakistan. Mr Musharraf said he had banned LeT in 2002, just after 9/11 and after considerable American pressure on Pakistan, because the “situation was different then”.

On Washington’s official statement on Hafiz Saeed, he said it was written in “highly offensive language”, and said it was an “insult to Pakistan’s sovereignty”.

The White House said there would be repercussions for US-Pakistan relations unless Islamabad took action to detain and charge the LeT chief for allegedly masterminding the Mumbai attacks. The US had asked Pakistan to re-arrest Saeed, who has been designated a terrorist by the US justice department. “This language is offensive and insults Pakistan’s sovereignty. I would never accept this,” he said, adding: “I would have told them, please do not dictate to us. We are in charge here. We will decide whether he has to be tried or punished. This is our decision.”

Mr Musharraf’s comments came days after Saeed walked free after the Pakistan government decided not to detain him further. He was under house arrest since January this year.

Questioned about his recently announced 23-party grand alliance with religious groups, he said such an alliance “is the requirement of the day”. He said his “enlightened moderation and liberal outlook” will not be damaged if he sits with Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen, Sunni Ittehad Council, Pakistan Sunni Tehrik and Pakistan Awami Tehrik.

“You are describing me as a liberal. Yes, I am. These are my thoughts. This does not mean I am against all religious parties,” the former military ruler said. Mr Musharraf ruled out the possibility of any martial law in Pakistan and added that democracy in the country was not under any threat.

Tags: pervez musharraf, hafiz saeed, lashkar-e-tayyaba, 2008 mumbai terror attacks
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Farmer in MP rushed to hospital with metal cup pushed up his rectum by quacks

2

Grammys nominations: Ed Sheeran snubbed for major categories, Jay-Z tops nods

3

IoT devices vulnerable to cyberattack — thanks to weak password settings

4

DNA evidence suggests ancient samples of Yeti actually belong to bears

5

New tests at Jesus' presumed tomb back traditional beliefs

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham