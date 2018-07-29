The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jul 29, 2018

World, Asia

Nawaz Sharif to be hospitalised due to serious cardiac issues

PTI
Published : Jul 29, 2018, 6:13 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2018, 6:12 pm IST

Pak's caretaker govt today decided to shift former PM to Pak Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad after irregular ECG, blood reports.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo lives with diabetes and has also undergone bypass surgery in 2016. (Photo: File/AP)
Lahore: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif needs to be immediately shifted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Islamabad from Adiala Jail after suffering serious cardiac complications, an official said.

Sharif, 68, is serving a 10-year jail term in a corruption case over his family's purchase of luxury apartments in London. He has been lodged in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since July 13.

Last week, it was reported that Sharif is on the verge of a kidney failure and doctors have recommended to shift him to a hospital immediately. Pakistan's caretaker government today decided to shift jailed former prime minister to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad after irregular ECG and blood reports.

The decision was taken by the Punjab government which has administrative control of the Adiala jail after a team of doctors recommended that Sharif needed proper medication and care as he has been suffering from acute pain in both his arms, likely due to lack of adequate blood circulation.

"Sharif will be shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad where preparations have been made to keep the high-profile prisoner," Punjab Home Minister Shaukat Javed said.

Earlier, a team of doctors headed by Dr Ejaz Qadeer and comprising cardiologist Dr Naeem Malik, Medical Specialist Dr Shaji Siddiqui, neurologist Dr Sohail Tanvir and Dr Mashood carried out medical checkup of Sharif after he complained of pain in chest.

Dr Malik, head of the PIMS cardiology department, suggested that authorities shift Sharif to the hospital as his blood tests showed clotting which, according to the doctor, was an alarming sign considering his medical history. His ECG was also not satisfactory.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo lives with diabetes and has also undergone bypass surgery in 2016. He currently takes medication for his heart condition, cholesterol and diabetes.

Last week, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif wrote a letter to caretaker Punjab government seeking better facilities for them at Adiala Jail. Shehbaz had asked the authorities to ensure continuous provision of medicines and medical examination to Sharif from his personal doctor as he was suffering from dehydration and his blood urea content was 50 per cent higher than it should have been.

A medical team also recommended that he be shifted to the hospital as his heartbeat was not normal and the presence of urea in the blood may affect his kidney.

However, Sharif refused to be moved to a hospital and insisted that medical treatment be provided to him in the prison.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in and around the Adiala Jail. Security personnel have been deployed around its premises and also special arrangements have also been made at PIMS.

Tags: nawaz sharif, shehbaz sharif, pml-n, cardiac issues
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

