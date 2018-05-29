The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 29, 2018 | Last Update : 03:32 PM IST

World, Asia

10 injured after man falsely claims bomb on Indonesia plane

AP
Published : May 29, 2018, 3:11 pm IST
Updated : May 29, 2018, 3:09 pm IST

Video online showed dozens of people standing on the Boeing 737’s right wing. Some slid down the right engine and landed on the tarmac.

10 passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured after a man falsely said there was a bomb on board. (Photo: File | Representational)
 10 passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured after a man falsely said there was a bomb on board. (Photo: File | Representational)

Jakarta: Police say 10 passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured, mostly with broken bones and head wounds, after a man falsely said there was a bomb on board.

Police spokesman Nanang Purnomo said other passengers overheard the 26-year-old man, Frantinus Nirigi, telling a flight attendant there was a bomb on the Lion Air plane, which was carrying 189 passengers to Jakarta on Monday night.

Purnomo said another passenger broke the emergency exit windows. He and Nirigi were arrested.

Video online showed dozens of people standing on the Boeing 737’s right wing. Some slid down the right engine and landed on the tarmac.

Purnomo said eight passengers had broken bones and head wounds. Two had minor injuries.

He said an inspection found no bomb.

Tags: indonesian flight, frantinus nirigi, lion air plane, bomb scare, emergency exit
Location: Indonesia, Jakarta Raya, Jakarta

MOST POPULAR

1

Before debut in Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor turns receptionist; Katrina Kaif has proof

2

106-year-old spinster reveals secret to long life, no men

3

Here are do’s and don’ts of storing jewellery to make it last

4

6 jewellery pieces that you should be wearing this summer

5

'He thinks he is 9': Shah Rukh Khan has adorable wish for AbRam on his 5th birthday

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VDW, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham