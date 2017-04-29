The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Apr 29, 2017

World, Asia

Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalised; blasphemy, terrorism case registered

PTI
Published : Apr 29, 2017, 8:23 am IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2017, 8:20 am IST

The incident occurred this evening in Thatta district's Gharo town.

A case of blasphemy and terrorism has been registered. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational Image)
 A case of blasphemy and terrorism has been registered. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational Image)

Islamabad: A Hindu temple in Pakistan was vandalised on Friday by some unidentified persons in the southern Sindh province.

Police said idols of deities were damaged and some of the broken parts were found in a nearby sewerage line. The incident occurred this evening in Thatta district's Gharo town.

A case of blasphemy and terrorism has been registered. "Investigation is going on but so far no arrests have been made," SSP Thatta Fida Hussain Mastoi said.

Local Hindu councillor Lal Meheshwri said that he was present in the temple last night to prepare for the next day service.

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Dr Khatto Mal said that attackers would be arrested soon.

