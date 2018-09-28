The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:52 PM IST

World, Asia

Imran Khan plans to raise USD 14 bn for Pak dams in largest crowdfunding effort

AFP
Published : Sep 28, 2018, 7:19 pm IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2018, 7:19 pm IST

If millions of Pakistanis living overseas all contribute USD 1,000 then Pakistan will have funds to build dams, Imran Khan claimed.

While Pakistanis have responded to Imran Khan's plea with enthusiasm, the tally so far is just a drop in the ocean of what's needed to alleviate the country's chronic water crisis. (Photo: File | AP)
 While Pakistanis have responded to Imran Khan's plea with enthusiasm, the tally so far is just a drop in the ocean of what's needed to alleviate the country's chronic water crisis. (Photo: File | AP)

Islamabad: It's a far cry from those sponsored Facebook posts asking you to invest in a start-up's new digital watch or an unbreakable phone case.

But Imran Khan wants Pakistanis to crowdfund a whopping USD 14 billion for desperately needed dams, a plea capitalising on nationalist fervour but ridiculed by detractors as unrealistic.

If it succeeded it would be the largest crowdfunding effort in history -- shattering the current Kickstarter record 700 times over.

But while Pakistanis have responded to Khan's plea with enthusiasm, the tally so far is just a drop in the ocean of what's needed to alleviate the country's chronic water crisis.

"We have only 30 days water storage capacity," cricketer-turned-premier Khan warned in a televised appeal this month.

"We already have so many loans that we have problems in paying them back... We alone will have to build this dam, and we can."

The biggest crowdfunding effort in the world to date, a Kickstarter campaign for the Pebble Time Smartwatch, raised just over USD 20 million in 32 days, according to the Wall Street Journal.

But Khan appeared undaunted by the magnitude of what he was asking.

If the millions of Pakistanis living overseas all contribute USD 1,000 then Pakistan will have the funds to build the dams, he claimed.

"I promise to you that I will safeguard your money," he added.

Critics say Khan's plan is little more than pie in the sky.

"You can't collect USD 14 billion via crowdfunding. It's not feasible," Khaleeq Kiani, senior economics correspondent with Pakistani daily Dawn, told news agency AFP.

"We have no example in which such a huge amount was collected to build such a huge project."

'Absolute water scarcity'

Few would deny Pakistan desperately needs new reservoirs.

The country is rich in glaciers and rivers, but has just two large-capacity dams, and has for decades slept through warnings of a water crisis. With its surging population experts warn Pakistan faces "absolute water scarcity" by 2025.

The government's plan is to build two facilities: the Mohmand dam in the country's northwest, widely seen as feasible, and the much larger, troubled Diamer-Basha project in the north, first mooted in the early 2000s.

Experts question whether the Diamer-Basha dam is feasible in an earthquake-prone region, while others point out that simply patching up Pakistan's current water infrastructure and rethinking its water policies would be more efficient.

This summer the issue caught the attention of maverick Supreme Court Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, who created the dam fund in July.

Khan's decision to join the fray in September has transformed Nisar's idea into a nationalist cause, with the fund at the State Bank of Pakistan doubling to USD 33 million, or 0.25 percent of the target.

That includes a USD 9,740 donation from the national football team, its winnings from a recent tournament, along with USD 8 million worth of salaries donated by the powerful army.

'Every single rupee'

The donations have flowed despite the fact that Khan, who took power in August, has offered no detailed plan for the money -- or explained how Pakistanis could recoup their cash if the project fails.

The lack of specifics has not bothered many citizens who, in a country riddled with corruption, have placed their faith in "honest" Khan.

"Imran Khan will take care of every single rupee," said Islamabad shopkeeper Muhammad Naseem.

Khan has form. He built two of the country's only state-of-the-art cancer hospitals purely on donations, raising over USD 300 million to date, a campaign that laid the foundations for his political career.

Concerns about the fundraising have centred on the Chief Justice Nisar, who used his power to force people to donate, demanding one lawyer give USD 8,000 if he wanted more time in preparing his case.

Nisar has even suggested that opposing the fund was tantamount to treason.

The remarks invited a backlash.

Political analyst Ijaz Haider, writing in the Pakistani edition of Newsweek, wondered if experts who pointed out legitimate problems might find themselves in trouble.

Would they be "considered traitors to the cause?" he wrote.

Tags: imran khan, crowdfunding, pakistan dams
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Tanushree reacts to Nana’s reply, Aamir, Big B's 'evasion'; Farhan, others back her

2

An aspirin daily makes cancer patients 25 per cent more likely to survive disease

3

Thugs of Hindostan trailer: All about smart Aamir, Big B-Fatima’s army, hot Katrina

4

Eating pigs' feet and other secrets; world's oldest people share tips to long life

5

Love knows no sex: 2 women on The Bachelor Vietnam ditch date — for each other

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham