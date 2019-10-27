Monday, Oct 28, 2019 | Last Update : 09:54 PM IST

US envoy visit over restarting peace talk, say Afghan officials

Khalilzad's visit to Kabul follows a meeting in Moscow he held with representatives of China, Russia, and Pakistan

Kabul: An Afghan politician confirms that US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is in Afghanistan's capital for his first visit since talks between the US and Taliban collapsed last month.

Sayed Hamid Gailani, leader of the National Islamic Front of Afghanistan, posted on his Twitter account late Saturday that he met with Khalilzad and his team in Kabul to discuss the country's recent presidential elections and peace efforts.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an Afghan official also confirmed Sunday that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had met with Khalilzad.

He said that the meeting took place at the presidential palace on Saturday. Khalilzad's visit to Kabul follows a meeting in Moscow he held with representatives of China, Russia, and Pakistan, over restarting peace talks to end Afghanistan's 18-year-old war.

