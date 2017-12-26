The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017

WannaCry virus attack: N Korea UN ambassador asks US to prove claim

Published : Dec 26, 2017, 1:31 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2017, 1:34 pm IST

North Korea's UN ambassador says it believes Washington is using the allegation to create 'extremely confrontational atmosphere.'

The WannaCry ransomware attack infected thousands of computers worldwide and crippled parts of Britain's National Health Service in May. (Photo: File/Representational)
 The WannaCry ransomware attack infected thousands of computers worldwide and crippled parts of Britain's National Health Service in May. (Photo: File/Representational)

Tokyo: A North Korean ambassador to the United Nations says the US claim that Pyongyang was behind the Wannacry ransomware attack earlier in 2017, is a baseless provocation and demanded Washington back up its accusations with evidence.

The North's UN ambassador in charge of US-related issues says North Korea believes Washington is using the allegation to create an "extremely confrontational atmosphere."

Pak Song Il said in a telephone interview from New York late on Tuesday: "If they are so sure, show us the evidence."

The WannaCry ransomware attack infected hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide and crippled parts of Britain's National Health Service in May.

