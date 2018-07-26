The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jul 26, 2018

World, Asia

Explosion outside US Embassy in Beijing: reports

AP / REUTERS
Published : Jul 26, 2018, 12:08 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2018, 12:12 pm IST

Photos showed a large amount of smoke and what appeared to be police vehicles surrounding the vast structure in northeastern Beijing.

A witness said there were seven to eight police vehicles near the embassy and the road next to the complex had been closed off. (Photo: AFP)
 A witness said there were seven to eight police vehicles near the embassy and the road next to the complex had been closed off. (Photo: AFP)

Beijing: Chinese police took away a woman who sprayed herself with gasoline on Thursday in what was suspected to be a self-immolation attempt outside the US Embassy, the state-run Global Times reported, amid reports of an explosion.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. A Reuters witness saw Chinese police examining a vehicle outside the embassy and social media showed pictures of smoke after an apparent explosion.

Another witness said there were seven to eight police vehicles near the embassy and the road next to the complex had been closed off.

US embassy officials did not immediately comment.

However, photos posted on Twitter showed a large amount of smoke and what appeared to be police vehicles surrounding the vast structure in northeastern Beijing on Thursday afternoon.

China and the US are in the middle of a trade dispute, but America remains a hugely popular destination for travel, education and immigration for Chinese.

 

 

More details awaited.

