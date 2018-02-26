S Korea says N Korea 'very willing' to hold peace talks with US

US, however, says that any talks are only possible if North Korea takes concrete steps towards denuclearisation.

In a meeting with the South's President Moon Jae-in, the North's delegation 'agreed that inter-Korea talks and North-US relations should improve together'. (Photo: File)

Seoul: North Korea is "very willing" to hold talks with the United States, its delegation to the Winter Olympics closing ceremony said on Sunday, according to Seoul's presidential Blue House.

In a meeting with the South's President Moon Jae-in, the North's delegation "agreed that inter-Korea talks and North-US relations should improve together", the Blue House said in a statement.

Also Read: North, South Korea begin talks as Winter Olympics helps break ice after 2 yrs

Pyongyang has frequently said it is willing to talk without preconditions, but Washington says it must first take concrete steps towards denuclearisation.

"We will see if Pyongyang's message today, that it is willing to hold talks, represents the first steps," said a United States statement.