The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 | Last Update : 07:55 AM IST

World, Asia

UNSC unable to tackle security threats, says Sushma Swaraj

PTI
Published : Apr 25, 2018, 3:00 am IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2018, 6:37 am IST

Sushma Swaraj highlights UNSC’s unresponsiveness in her SCO address.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Beijing: The UN Security Council is "increasingly unable" or "sometimes unwilling" to respond to the current security challenges with tragic consequences, external affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Tuesday as she pushed for the reform of the world body's powerful organ.

Ms Swaraj, during her address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting here, raised the issue of global terrorism and protectionism. India along with Brazil, Germany and Japan has been seeking expansion of the permanent and non-permanent seats of the UNSC to make the powerful UN body more representative and reflective of the changing global order.

Continuing to push for the reform and expansion of the UNSC, she said: "it is clear to many of us that the Security Council is increasingly unable, or sometimes unwilling, to respond to the security challenges of our times, with tragic consequences.

"We must not lose sight of the fact that reforms of the UN will be incomplete, without reforms in the Security Council to make it more representative of contemporary realities".

“Since 2008, the international community has carefully nurtured the ongoing Inter governmental negotiations at the UN to take our discussions on UN Security Council reforms forward,” she said. The members have expressed their desire to see these negotiations continue on the basis of a text, Ms Swaraj said.

China, along with US, Russia, France and the UK, has not openly supported India's bid for a permanent seat in the UNSC, and instead called for a "package solution" .

The meeting was also attended by foreign ministers Wang Yi of China, Khawaja Muhammad Asif of Pakistan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov of Kazakhstan, Abdyldaev Erlan Bekeshovich of Kyrgyzstan, Sergey Lavrov of Russia, Sirodjidin Muhridinovich Aslov of Tajikistan, Abdulaziz Khafizovich Kamilov of Uzbekistan,

Tags: sushma swaraj, shanghai cooperation organisation

MOST POPULAR

1

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

2

Anthony Hopkins lets loose to upbeat dance track; video goes viral

3

Kate’s new baby is a Taurus; here are 10 traits he may have

4

Here’s how Princess Charlotte made history after birth of baby brother

5

Third time lucky? Here's how life turned out for third-born royal ancestors

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

Shahid, Kartik, Shilpa up glam quotient at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards

The Ambanis are in the mood for celebrations as their son recently got engaged, and now it appears that they threw a party for the same, which was attended by the likes of Aamir Khan and John Abraham.

Aamir Khan, John Abraham glam up Ambani's house party

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham