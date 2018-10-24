The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 24, 2018 | Last Update : 09:27 AM IST

World, Asia

Trump’s decision to withdraw from US-Russia nuclear treaty ‘blackmail’: China

AFP
Published : Oct 24, 2018, 8:30 am IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2018, 8:30 am IST

'This approach of shifting the blame on others is utterly unjustifiable and unreasonable,' said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

China warned on Tuesday it would 'never accept any form of blackmail' after US president Donald Trump said his decision to withdraw from a nuclear pact with Russia was also linked to Beijing’s arsenal.(Photo: Representational | AFP)
 China warned on Tuesday it would 'never accept any form of blackmail' after US president Donald Trump said his decision to withdraw from a nuclear pact with Russia was also linked to Beijing’s arsenal.(Photo: Representational | AFP)

Beijing: China warned on Tuesday it would “never accept any form of blackmail” after US president Donald Trump said his decision to withdraw from a nuclear pact with Russia was also linked to Beijing’s arsenal.

China is not a signatory to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which the United States signed with the then Soviet Union in the 1980s, but Trump said Monday that Beijing should be included in the accord.

 “Now that the United States want to unilaterally withdraw from the treaty, they start to inappropriately speak about other countries,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing.

 “This approach of shifting the blame on others is utterly unjustifiable and unreasonable,” Hua said.

She said China had always pursued a defensive national defence policy.

 “We will never accept any form of blackmail,” Hua said.

The landmark treaty was signed by Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev and led to nearly 2,700 short- and medium-range missiles being eliminated.

It put an end to a mini-arms race in the 1980s triggered by the Soviet Union’s deployment of SS-20 nuclear missiles targeting Western European capitals.

 “Until people come to their senses, we will build it up,” Trump told reporters Monday at the White House, referring to the US nuclear arsenal.

 “It’s a threat to whoever you want. And it includes China. And it includes Russia. And it includes anybody else that wants to play that game,” he said, adding that China “should be included in the agreement”.

Tags: china, donald trump, us-russia ties, us-russia nuclear deal, inf treaty
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

China launches world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, mainland

2

#MeToo: Woody Allen won't stop writing despite Hollywood condemnation

3

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Sonam, Alia and others wish the couple

4

Hrithik Roshan is not in talks for Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial

5

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos of Bollywood stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-Town stars Saif, Disha, Neha-Angad, Sonam spotted in the city

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham