Indian man arrested for raping 14-year-old girl in Thailand

PTI
Published : Aug 24, 2018, 6:43 pm IST
The girl alleged that the suspect took her to his condo room and made her drink beer before raping her.

Bennur Yatheesha, 28, was arrested at his condo room and charged with raping a girl under 15 and unlawfully taking away a person under 15 from her parents. (Representational Image)
Bangkok/New Delhi: An Indian man has been arrested in Thailand for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in July after meeting her on an online platform, according to a media report.

Bennur Yatheesha, 28, was arrested at his condo room in Klong Toei district under an arrest warrant issued on Thursday, The Nation reported.

He denied raping the girl and said he simply took her to his room for drinks, it said. The girl told her parents that she had met the suspect via the Line chat app on June 30 and he asked her to meet him on Khaosan Road on July 1, it said. 

She alleged that the suspect took her to his condo room and made her drink beer before raping her. The girl said she was initially scared to inform her family so she rented a hotel in the Sukhumvit area until July 3 before she went home and told her father, who filed a complaint with police later, the report said. 

Yatheesha was charged with raping a girl under 15 and unlawfully taking away a person under 15 from her parents.

Tags: indians abroad, crime against minors, thailand police

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed a joyous Eid together with their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Eid: SRK-AbRam greet fans; Aamir has reunion with Dangal girls, others celebrate

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

It was a busy day for media persons as almost all actors from films that are up for release were seen at promotional events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol enthralls students, Sonakshi, Stree, YPD 3, Genius teams also step out

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

