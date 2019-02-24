Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 | Last Update : 12:02 PM IST

World, Asia

Pakistan sets up 'Crisis Management Cell' amid hightened Indo-Pak tension

PTI
Published : Feb 24, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2019, 11:40 am IST

The cell will keep all stakeholders updated over border situation and diplomatic contacts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said security forces have been given free hand to avenge the dastardly act. (Representational Image)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said security forces have been given free hand to avenge the dastardly act. (Representational Image)

Islamabad: Pakistan has set up a "Crisis Management Cell" in the wake of heightened Indo-Pak tensions following one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers, according to a media report.

The cell will keep all stakeholders updated over border situation and diplomatic contacts, Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune on Saturday.

The cell, set up in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will remain operational throughout the week without any break, Faisal said.

Days after the Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said security forces have been given free hand to avenge the dastardly act.

Tags: imran khan, pm narendra modi, pulwama terror attack, crpf jawans, jaish-e-mohammed
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Latest From World

Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed in clashes with security forces that left more than 300 people wounded. (Photo:AP)

2 killed as Venezuela border aid showdown turns violent

Earlier, Pakistan government said that the Punjab government has 'taken over the control of the Jaish headquarters in Bahawalpur.' (Photo: PTI)

Pakistan dismisses claim of seizing JeM headquarters, calls it 'seminary'

Venezuelans ride semi-trailers, accompanying humanitarian aid in Cucuta, Colombia, on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Venezuela border tensions turn violent amid aid distribution bid

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on February 14. (File Photo)

Protests in Nepal against Pulwama terror attack

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump, Kim lookalikes stage meeting in Hanoi; warned by cops

2

Spanish Boy kills mother, chops body, keeps her remains in container

3

Holostream: Relieving the pain and time of sharing 3D video content

4

Couple plead guilty to torturing their own kids at US 'House of Horror'

5

Who measured Modi’s 56-inch chest?: Digvijaya mocks PM over Pulwama

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham