3 terrorists who attacked Chinese consulate in Karachi killed: report

Published : Nov 23, 2018, 11:02 am IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2018, 12:36 pm IST

Two Pakistani policemen were also killed and a security guard wounded during the attack, a doctor told Reuters.

The compound of the Chinese Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Karachi: Three unidentified gunmen were killed by Pakistan security forces in an incident of firing near the Chinese Consulate in Karachi's Clifton area on Friday morning, reported Pakistan channel Geo TV quoting Karachi police chief.

Geo TV also reported that a gunman's “suicide vest” had been recovered.

According to media reports, a blast and gunshots were heard. However, the motive of the attack is not clear or how close the gunshots were to the consulate. 

Geo TV broadcast images of a plume of smoke billowing into the air, apparently from the blast earlier. 

Roads leading to the Chinese consulate were cordoned off and the staff inside the Chinese consulate were evacuated to safety, Geo TV reported quoting security sources.

Tags: chinese consulate attack, karachi police
Location: Pakistan, Sindh, Karachi

