The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 23, 2017 | Last Update : 05:23 PM IST

World, Asia

Mystery to us as well: N Korea acusses US of 'smear campaign' over Warmbier's death

AFP
Published : Jun 23, 2017, 3:41 pm IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2017, 4:33 pm IST

The North had earlier Friday denied torturing or mistreating Warmbier, in the first official reaction to his death.

American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. Warmbier, whose parents say has been in a coma while serving a 15-year prison term in North Korea, was released and returned to the United States Tuesday, June 13, 2017, as the Trump administration revealed a rare exchange with the reclusive country. (Photo: AP)
 American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. Warmbier, whose parents say has been in a coma while serving a 15-year prison term in North Korea, was released and returned to the United States Tuesday, June 13, 2017, as the Trump administration revealed a rare exchange with the reclusive country. (Photo: AP)

Seoul: North Korea on Friday accused the United States of waging a "smear campaign" over the death of an American student who was detained for more than a year and sent back home in a coma.

US President Donald Trump has slammed the incarceration and eventual death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier as "a total disgrace". "The smear campaign against (North Korea) staged in the US compels us to make firm determination that humanitarianism and benevolence for the enemy are a taboo and we should further sharpen the blade of law", the foreign ministry spokesman said in state media.

The North had earlier Friday denied torturing or mistreating Warmbier, in the first official reaction to his death. "Our relevant agencies treat all criminals thoroughly in accordance with domestic laws and international standards and Warmbier was not an exception," a spokesman for the National Reconciliation Council said.

"Those who have absolutely no idea about how well we treated Warmbier under humanitarian conditions dare to utter 'mistreatment' and 'torture'," he said according to the official KCNA news agency.

Warmbier was buried Thursday in Ohio, less than a week after he was sent back home in a mysterious coma. He had been incarcerated for more than a year in North Korea after allegedly stealing a political slogan while on a trip to the capital Pyongyang as a tourist.

Tags: north korea, smear campaign, otto warmbier, pyongyang, donald trump
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple's biggest MacBook is on a roof

2

Strange 'human-faced' sheep born in South Africa

3

Video: Watch Super Mario take on Level 1 in the AR world

4

Vehicle number "0001" auctioned for Rs 16 lakh in Delhi

5

Next generation Google Pixel could be built by HTC again

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The festival is in celebration of the annual menstrual cycle of the Goddess Shakti at the Kamakhya Temple. (Photo: AP)

Thousands gather to celebrate Ambubachi festival at Kamakhya

Bolivia's Aymara Indians are celebrating the year 5,525 as well as the Southern Hemisphere's winter solstice, which marks the start of a new agricultural cycle. (Photo: AP)

Aymara Indians celebrate New Year by performing thousand-year old traditions

Millions of yoga enthusiasts around the globe take part in a mass yoga sessions to mark the third International Yoga Day which falls on June 21 every year. (Photo: PIB)

People around the world celebrate International Yoga Day

Thousands of participants march during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Thousands participate in Brazil's annual Gay Pride Parade

Milan Fashion Week (Photo: AP)

Second day of Milan Fashion Week sees new spunk!

The annual festival celebrates the centuries old tradition of pulling logs honoring the owners of the strongest horses. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Bosnia's horse logging festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham