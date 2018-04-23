ISIS suicide attack on Kabul voters kills 57

Terrorists target people at voter registration centre.

Wounded Afghan child Zahra, 8, is treated following a suicide bombing attack at the Isteqlal Hospital in Kabul. (Photo: AFP)

Kabul: An Islamic State suicide bomber carried out an attack at a voter registration centre in the capital Kabul on Sunday, killing 57 people and wounding more than 100 others, said officials form the Afghan interior and public health ministries.

Public hemlth Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro said among 57 who were killed in the attack, 22 were women and eight are children. Majro added that 119 people were wounded in the attack, among them 17 children and 52 women. “The toll could still rise,” he added.

Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said the suicide bomber targeted civilians who were registering for national identification cards.

The large explosion echoed across the city, shattering windows miles away from the attack site and damaging several nearby vehicles. Police blocked all roads to the blast site, with only ambulances allowed in. Local TV stations broadcast live footage of hundreds of distraught locals gathered at nearby hospitals seeking word about loved ones.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency, saying it had targeted Shiite “apostates.”

The attack comes almost a month after another deadly attack by IS in which a suicide bomber carried out an attack near a Shiite shrine in Kabul that targeted attendees celebrating the Persian new year. That attack killed 31 people and wounded 65 others.

A statement issued by the President’s office condemned Sunday’s attack and quoted President Ashraf Ghani as saying such “terrorist attacks” won’t prevent people from participating in upcoming parliamentary elections.

Afghanistan will hold parliamentary elections in October and voter registration started a week ago.