Sunday, Feb 23, 2020 | Last Update : 01:30 PM IST

World, Asia

China reports decrease in new cases of coronavirus

PTI
Published : Feb 23, 2020, 9:44 am IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2020, 9:44 am IST

Number of recovered patients higher than fresh cases of viral infection

In this Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, photo, a doctor in a protective suit checks with patients at a temporary hospital at Tazihu Gymnasium in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. China's leadership sounded a cautious note Friday about the country's progress in halting the spread of the new virus that has now killed more than 2,200 people, after several days of upbeat messages. (AP)
 In this Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, photo, a doctor in a protective suit checks with patients at a temporary hospital at Tazihu Gymnasium in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. China's leadership sounded a cautious note Friday about the country's progress in halting the spread of the new virus that has now killed more than 2,200 people, after several days of upbeat messages. (AP)

Beijing: Ninety-seven more people died in China due to the coronavirus (Covid-19), taking the death toll to 2,442, officials said on Sunday, as a team of WHO experts visited the worst-affected Wuhan city in Hubei province.

By the end of last night, a total of 2,442 people had died of the disease and 76,936 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily update today.

Ninety-six deaths were reported from Hubei province and one from Guangdong province besides 648 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, it said.

Hubei province, where the virus first emerged in December last, reported 630 new confirmed cases, taking the total confirmed cases in the hard-hit province to 64,084, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The NHC also said China's daily number of newly cured and discharged novel coronavirus patients has surpassed that of new confirmed infections for the fifth consecutive day, indicating that cases of infections are coming down.

Yesterday saw 2,230 people walk out of hospital after recovery, much higher than the number of the same day's new confirmed infections, which was 648, Xinhua reported.

A total of 22,888 patients infected with the novel coronavirus had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Saturday, NHC said.

Meanwhile, a team of public health experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) visited Wuhan to conduct a detailed probe into the outbreak which reportedly originated from a seafood market in the city in December last year.

The NHC said WHO experts along with their Chinese counterparts who formed a joint investigation team have held talks with the local health authority in Wuhan and visited relevant healthcare institutions.

The UN team comprises specialists from the United States, Germany, Japan, Nigeria, Russia, Singapore and South Korea, Hong-Kong based South China Morning Post reported.

The 12-member team, which arrived in China on Monday, was initially designated to visit only Beijing, Guangdong and Sichuan provinces, while the worst-affected Hubei province and its capital Wuhan were missing from the list.

However, the team was finally given permission to visit Wuhan by the Chinese government.

Besides controlling the spread of the virus, a major task for the WHO team along with their Chinese counterparts was to come up with standard medicine to cure the disease.

The NHC said on Saturday that the team had met top Chinese respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan in Guangdong, and visited the centre for disease control and prevention in Guangdong and the city of Shenzhen, and Sichuan.

The specialists also discussed quarantine measures, the wild animal trade and community prevention measures with their Chinese counterparts, it said.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), hubei province, who wuhan, recovery

Latest From World

A pharmacist processes the granules of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at the Gansu Provincial Hospital of TCM in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. AP photo

New Covid19 cases in China falls

Picture shows an empty Chinese restaurant is seen at the Chinatown in Incheon, South Korea. AP photo

China Virus rumours creates panic and fear across the world

The Diamond Princess cruise ship (back) in quarantine due to fears of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, is seen at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama. AFP photo

7 Indians quarantined on Diamond Princess test positive for Covid-19

Members of a police sanitation team spray disinfectant on a bridge as a preventive measure agaist the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bozhou, in Chinas eastern Anhui province. AFP photo

Covid-19 deaths cross 200; Epidemic not over yet, says WHO

MOST POPULAR

1

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

2

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

3

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

4

The Asian Age interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

5

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham