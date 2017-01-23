The Asian Age | News

German newspaper links Nawaz Sharif's daughter with Panama Papers

PTI
Published : Jan 23, 2017, 6:50 pm IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2017, 6:50 pm IST

The newspaper tweeted the attachments purportedly shows her involvement with Minerva Financial Services.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam. (Photo: AP)
Islamabad: German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung on Monday tweeted documents linking the role of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam in the Panama Papers scandal.

"For those in Pakistan who doubt the role of the prime minister's daughter Mariam Safdar in Panama Papers - some of the documents. Judge yourself," the newspaper tweeted.

The tweet is accompanied by a document titled "Minerva Financial Services Limited Personal Information", which contains the personal details of Maryam Safdar.

The "source of wealth" section on the form says "Family's wealth and businesses which spreads over 60 years.",' the Dawn reports.

A copy of the Maryam's old passport also accompanied the tweet.

Süddeutsche Zeitung was the first news outlet to receive the 11.5 million secret files from Panama-gate, which included the names of Pakistanis with off-shore holdings.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has so far during the hearings on Panamagate in the Supreme Court been trying to establish that Maryam is indeed the beneficial owner of Minerva.

Minerva is the holding company for Nescoll Limited and Nielson Enterprises Limited, two off-shore enterprises at the centre of the scandal engulfing the Prime Minister 's family.

Tags: panama papers, maryam, nawaz sharif, minerva financial services
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

