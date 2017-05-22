The Asian Age | News

Monday, May 22, 2017

World, Asia

North Korea fires another ballistic missile despite threat of UN sanctions

AFP
Published : May 22, 2017, 2:41 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2017, 2:43 am IST

Pyongyang has long had missiles that can reach targets across South Korea and Japan.

People watch news on TV showing a file image of a missile launch by North Korea at the Seoul Railway Station, South Korea. (Photo: AP)
 People watch news on TV showing a file image of a missile launch by North Korea at the Seoul Railway Station, South Korea. (Photo: AP)

Seoul: North Korea Sunday test-fired a ballistic missile, the latest in a series of launches which have sparked international condemnation and threats of tougher UN sanctions.

South Korea described the launch, the second in a week and the 10th this year, as “reckless and irresponsible” while the US military stressed “ironclad commitment” to defend its allies in the region.

The missile, described by Washington as a medium-range one, was fired from Pukchang in South Pyongan province and travelled about 500 km, South’s armed forces said.

“Our military is closely monitoring signs for additional provocation by the North Korean military and we are keeping a full military readiness,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The launch came just one week after the North fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile, which according to Pyongyang flew almost 800 km and was capable of carrying a “heavy” nuclear warhead. Analysts said the Hwasong travelled further than any previous ballistic missile launched by the North.

The May 14 launch was seen as a significant step forward as the North accelerates efforts to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States.

The launches, and a threatened sixth nuclear test, have fuelled tension with the administration of US President Donald Trump, who has vowed that such an ICBM launch “won’t happen”.

A White House official visiting Saudi Arabia with Trump appeared to play down Sunday’s firing.

“We are aware that North Korea launched an MRBM (medium-range ballistic missile). This system, last tested in February, has a shorter range than the missiles launched in North Korea’s three most recent tests,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

But the South’s foreign ministry slammed the “reckless and irresponsible” firing as “throwing cold water on the hope and longing of the new government and the international community” for denuclearisation and peace on the Korean peninsula.

Seoul’s incoming left-leaning government has taken a more conciliatory line with Pyongyang than its conservative predecessors, but reacted strongly to the latest two missile tests.

The US Pacific Command said it tracked the missile until it landed in the Sea of Japan (East Sea). “US Pacific Command stands behind our ironclad commitment to the security of our allies in the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and Japan,” it said.

Pyongyang has long had missiles that can reach targets across South Korea and Japan. With an imputed range of 4,500 kilometres the Hwasong-12 also puts US bases on the Pacific island of Guam within reach.

