The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

World, Asia

Afghanistan: Taliban militants attack security outposts, kill 20 policemen

AFP
Published : May 21, 2017, 1:08 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2017, 1:16 pm IST

A district official said that at least 15 others were wounded in the fighting.

Afghan police. (Photo: Representational)
  Afghan police. (Photo: Representational)

Kandahar (Afghanistan): At least 20 Afghan policemen were killed early on Sunday when Taliban fighters stormed multiple security outposts in the volatile southern province of Zabul, officials said, as the insurgents escalate their annual spring offensive.

Local officials made desperate calls to journalists to seek attention as they were unable to get hold of senior authorities for help, media reported, highlighting the disarray in security ranks.

"This morning, a group of Taliban fighters armed with heavy and light weapons launched coordinated attacks on several police checkpoints in Shah Joy district of Zabul province, killing 20 policemen," provincial governor Bismillah Afghanmal said.

A district official said that at least 15 others were wounded in the fighting. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack on their website.

Taliban militants launched their annual "spring offensive" in late April, heralding a surge in fighting as the US tries to craft a new Afghan strategy and NATO considers sending more troops to break the stalemate against the resurgent militants.

The offensive normally marks the start of the fighting season, though this winter the Taliban continued to battle government forces. An attack on a military base in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif left at least 135 security forces dead last month.
The Pentagon has asked the White House to send thousands of more troops to Afghanistan to break the deadlocked fight against the Taliban.

US troops in Afghanistan number about 8,400 today, and there are another 5,000 from NATO allies, who also mainly serve in an advisory capacity -- a far cry from the US presence of more than 100,000 six years ago.

Tags: afghan police, afghan security, taliban
Location: Afghanistan, Qandahar, Qandahar

MOST POPULAR

1

28% GST rate is a huge setback for film industry: Guild President Siddharth Roy Kapur

2

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's retro saree look will leave you stunned!

3

Can Google Assistant be trusted to send money?

4

Android beats iOS in app performance

5

Gordon Ramsay compares Priyanka's khichdi, chicken soup to 'dog's dinner'

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham