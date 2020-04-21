Philanthrophist's son who met Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Faisal Edhi, head of Pakistan's largest charity group- Edhi foundation tested positive for coronavirus.

He had met Prime minister Imran Khan few days ago to donate 10 million for Pakistan PM's corona relief fund.

According to local media reports, Edhi who is in Islamabad at the moment insisted on being tested since he had been on the ground working with patients.

His family as well as employees of the Edhi Foundation will also be tested for coronavirus.

Dr. Faisal Sultan, focal person of COVID-19 in Pakistan reportedly told media that he would be meeting Imran Khan just after the cabinet meeting and suggest Imran Khan to get the test done and should get quarantined.