The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 22, 2018 | Last Update : 12:42 AM IST

World, Asia

Nawaz Sharif disqualified as PML-N chief, rules Pak SC

PTI
Published : Feb 21, 2018, 8:25 pm IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2018, 8:26 pm IST

However, the verdict will not affect the PML-N's registration as a party.

Nawaz Sharif, 68, was disqualified by the apex court in the Panama Papers case in July 2017 under Article 62 for failing to declare a receivable salary as an asset. (Photo: File)
 Nawaz Sharif, 68, was disqualified by the apex court in the Panama Papers case in July 2017 under Article 62 for failing to declare a receivable salary as an asset. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot serve as the head of a political party, in a blow to Nawaz Sharif who will no longer remain the chief of the ruling PML-N.

Sharif, 68, was disqualified by the apex court in the Panama Papers case in July 2017 under Article 62 for failing to declare a receivable salary as an asset.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Wednesday said that it is mandatory for a party chief to fulfil the requirements of Articles 62 and 63 as a party head is powerful and political parties control the government.

"It is crucial for parliamentarians to be of good conduct to run the affairs of the Parliament," he said.

After Sharif's disqualification as prime minister, the ruling PML-N amended the Constitution to allow him to retain his chairmanship of the party. As a result, the Elections Act 2017 was passed by Parliament.

The act paved the way for Sharif to become the PML-N chief after he stepped down as party president following his disqualification by the apex court in July 2017.

Under the old law, a person disqualified from holding a public office was also barred from leading a political party but the bar was removed by the parliament when it passed Elections Act 2017.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Awami Muslim League, Pakistan People's Party and others petitioned the apex court against the Elections Act 2017.

The apex court began hearing the case in January 2018. Justice Nisar, while reading out the verdict, said that a person who is disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution is not eligible to sign on any document needed to nominate someone to the National Assembly or Senate.

The verdict will not affect the PML-N's registration as a party.

However, decisions taken by Sharif will be nullified, including tickets issued by him for the Senate elections.

With the judgement, it is possible that the Senate elections scheduled for March 3 will have to be postponed. Referring to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's speech in Parliament on Monday, in which he criticised the judiciary for "insulting" elected officials, Justice Nisar said that the judiciary had never called any politician a "thief". Instead, the judge said that he had praised the country's leadership and added that he does not "owe anyone an explanation".

Sharif and some of his family members are facing charges relating to their ownership of posh properties in London.

Three cases were registered by the National Accountability Bureau against Sharif, his children and son-in-law in the court on September 8. Sharif has held several rallies in different parts of Pakistan since his ouster.

He has targeted the judiciary for removing him from the office of the prime minister and also come up with 'give respect to the ballot' slogan.

Tags: nawaz sharif, pml-n, panama papers case, pakistan tehreek-i-insaf
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Xiaomi's new benchmark against the Note 5

2

Woman complains of period pains, Emirates forces her to not fly

3

Sotheby unveils white 'rare' diamond weighing 102.34-carat

4

Shah Rukh breaks silence on Padmaavat row, reveals reason and his advice to makers

5

Itkhori to have World's tallest ‘Buddha’ stupa: J’khand CM Raghubar Das

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Numerous Bollywood stars were present in Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah, UAE on Tuesday for wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. (Photos: Instagram)

Sridevi, Anil together, Sonam, Arjun, KJo, stars galore as Mohit Marwah gets hitched

Actor Mohit Marwah is all set to get married and his big Kapoor family turned up for the celebrations in UAE. (Photo: Instagram)

Kapoors and celebrations: Sridevi, Arjun, others in UAE for Mohit's wedding

Stars made headlines with their attires and wins at The BAFTA British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

BAFTAs: Jolie, JLaw, raise voice in black, Duchess doesn't; stars win trophies

Sridevi inaugurated a noble initiative at a educational institution in Mumbai, where other celebrities were also spotted on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi flags off noble initiative, other stars lend support to event in style

Asha Bhosle was honoured with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award at an event graced by numerous celebrities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha, Parineeti in attendance as Asha Bhosle receives Yash Chopra Memorial award

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela and others were clicked in the city. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs spotting: Akshay, Sonakshi, Sidharth and Urvashi in the city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham