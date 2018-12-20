The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Dec 20, 2018

World, Asia

Kim Jong Un shoots dead Donald Trump in South Korea art satire

AFP
Published : Dec 20, 2018, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2018, 2:55 pm IST

The work portrays a film set, with Kim and Trump as friends and quarrelling over money.

Behind the North Korean leader glows a neon slogan saying 'The show must go on!' (Photo: AFP)
Seoul: Kim Jong Un, a smoking pistol in his hand, looks down at the dead body of Donald Trump, sprawled on a red carpet next to a metal bag overflowing with US dollars.

Behind the North Korean leader glows a neon slogan saying "The show must go on!"

The scene is part of an installation art exhibition in Seoul -- a satire of the diplomacy over the Korean peninsula that has become "a big political show featuring two of the world's biggest showmen."

The piece by South Korean artist Lim Young-sun marks the end of a whirlwind year on the flash point peninsula, during which Kim and Trump traded threats of war and personal attacks against each other before their dramatic, first summit in Singapore.

The colourful war of words between the leaders of the impoverished but nuclear-armed North and the world's top superpower -- as well as their highly-publicized summit in June -- dominated global headlines this year.

"I just wanted to show our political reality we live in, in which citizens get nervous, anxious and happy watching their every single move as if they are watching a movie," Lim, 59, told AFP.

The work portrays a film set, with Kim and Trump as friends and quarrelling over money. Eventually Kim, angered by the high interest rates demanded by Trump, shoots the lender to death.

"Both leaders are masters of political shows and using the tension created by their hostile rhetoric for their own political gain at home...but what they are lacking seems sincerity," Lim said.

The week-long exhibition that ended on Wednesday drew thousands of visitors, some of who were left aghast at the sight of the leader of the South's top ally killed -- albeit in art -- by the leader of its wayward northern neighbour.

"Some people angrily told to my face 'artists like you are jeopardizing our ties with the US and national security,' while some others, apparently not Trump fans, said this piece gave them catharsis," Lim said.

The installation -- also a metaphor for international politics driven by money and capitalism -- will be showcased elsewhere in the South and abroad next year, he added.

Seoul houswewife Song Min-kyoung saw the artwork as a metaphor for "high-profile political flirting" between the two mercurial leaders who may face a vastly different future.

"Politicians -- including Trump -- come and go in a democratic country, but Kim Jong Un is a dictator who can stay in power forever," the 42-year-old told AFP.

"So who knows maybe the reality may turn out to be just like this, with Trump gone yet Kim still firmly in power?"

