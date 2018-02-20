The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018 | Last Update : 12:12 PM IST

World, Asia

Will deepen ties with China to get more leverage with India, says Nepal PM

PTI
Published : Feb 20, 2018, 10:01 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2018, 10:10 am IST

Oli said he wants to 'update' relations with India 'in keeping with times' and favours review of all special provisions of Indo-Nepal ties.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli also said he would revive the China-backed USD 2.5 billion hydropower project which was scrapped by the previous government. (Photo: PTI)
 Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli also said he would revive the China-backed USD 2.5 billion hydropower project which was scrapped by the previous government. (Photo: PTI)

Kathmandu: Nepal's new Prime Minister KP Oli has said he wants to deepen ties with China to explore more options and get more leverage in his dealings with India "in keeping with the times".

Oli, widely regarded as pro-China, also said he wants to "update" relations with India "in keeping with the times" and favours a review of all special provisions of the Indo-Nepal relations, including the long-established practice of Nepalese soldiers serving India's armed forces.

"We have great connectivity with India and an open border. All that's fine and we'll increase connectivity even further, but we can't forget that we have two neighbours. We don't want to depend on one country or have one option," he told Hong Kong's South China Morning Post in an interview.

About how he plans to work out relations with India, Oli said, "we've always had excellent relations with India. There were some elements in the Indian establishment that caused some misunderstanding, but Indian leaders have assured us that there will be no interference in the future and we will respect each other's sovereign rights."

Oli, 65, who had also served as the country's prime minister from October 11, 2015 to August 3, 2016, was forced to resign following the political crisis in the Himalayan nation over the Madhesi issue.

Madhesis, mostly of Indian-origin had been demanding amendment of the new Constitution to address their concerns over representation in Parliament.

Before Oli's inauguration as the prime minister for the second time, India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had visited Nepal and met him and other Left leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Oli.

About Nepalese serving the Indian Army, Oli said, "This should be internally and mutually discussed and corrected, if necessary. We live in a new world, and Nepal is starting a new journey, we have to update whatever is considered outdated and bring it in line with the modern era."

Oli also said he would revive the China-backed USD 2.5 billion hydropower project which was scrapped by the previous government.

Expectations are high in China about Oli's government as he signed the Transit Treaty with Beijing during his first stint as Prime Minister in 2015 to end dependence on India for his landlocked country to revive the Budhi Gandaki project.

The dam project was scrapped by the previous government headed by Sher Bahadur Deuba citing irregularities.

China has been investing heavily in Nepal, blunting India's influence in the Himalayan country.

Oli justified his decision to build the dam with Chinese company saying that "our petroleum usage has been increasing but we import all of it. We urgently need to develop hydropower to reduce our dependence on petroleum."

He sees infrastructure development as an important means to narrow the distance with China, whose physical remoteness compared with next-door India is a hindrance to deeper Sino-Nepal relations, the paper said.

He also spoke about improving rail and road network between Nepal and China through Tibet.

"Once China brings its rail network up to Shigatse and then Kyirong in Tibet, it should be easy to extend it to Nepal. It has lower altitude than Tibet, and the terrain is actually sloping all the way down from Kyirong. Apart from that, three roads are under construction connecting China and Nepal, which should be ready in a couple of years. If we can connect this railway network to our east-west rail project, it can revolutionise China-India trade, with Nepal in the middle," he said.

China aims to extend the Qinghai-Tibet railway to the Nepal border by 2020 and has expressed interest in extending it to Kathmandu. Kyirong in Tibet is about 25km from Nepal's Rasuwagadhi border transit point, which is 50km from Kathmandu. 

Tags: nepal prime minister, kp oli, indo-nepal relations, sino-nepal relations
Location: Nepal, Central, Kathmandu

MOST POPULAR

1

PNB fraud: Hyderabad temple invokes Lion God to solve money crisis

2

Asus' Zenfone 5 leaks again, shows off iPhone X design

3

Padmaavat earns mammoth Rs 525 crores worldwide, Sanjay Leela Bhansali reacts

4

Sylvester Stallone falls once again falls prey to death hoax

5

Woman discovers she has 40 siblings by same sperm donor dad

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham