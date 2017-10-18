The Asian Age | News

'Resolutely oppose' any actions that undermine Communist Party's leadership: Xi Jinping

AFP
Published : Oct 18, 2017, 10:05 am IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2017, 10:06 am IST

Xi told some 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People that the country was entering a 'new era'.

Xi, who is considered the most Chinese powerful leader in a generation, has led a campaign against corruption that has taken down some 1.3 million officials in the past five years. (Photo: PTI/File)
Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping told the Communist Party on Wednesday to "resolutely oppose" any actions that undermine its leadership, as he opened a twice-a-decade congress expected to enhance his already formidable powers.       

Xi told some 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People that the country was entering a "new era" as the party pursues "socialism with Chinese characteristics".       

"The prospects are bright, but the challenges are also severe," said Xi, who is expected to get a second five-year term as general secretary during the congress.       

In his speech, Xi extolled China's rising clout abroad and its fight against poverty and inequality at home, as well as his campaign against corruption within the party.       

"Every one of us in the party must do more to uphold party leadership and the Chinese socialist system and resolutely oppose all statements and actions that undermine, distort or negate them," Xi said.       

"We must do more to protect our people's interest and firmly oppose all moves that damage their interest or put distance between the party and the people," Xi added.       

Xi, who is considered the most Chinese powerful leader in a generation, has led a campaign against corruption that has taken down some 1.3 million officials in the past five years.        

He said the anti-graft campaign has been "unswervingly fighting against 'tigers', 'beating flies', 'hunting foxes'" -- terms used for lower and higher ranking officials.

