China gets back at Donald Trump with duty hike on USD 60 billion US imports

Tuesday, Sep 18, 2018 | Last Update : 07:46 PM IST
Beijing: China Tuesday announced tariffs on US goods worth USD 60 billion in retaliation for President Donald Trump's decision to slap duties on USD 200 billion in Chinese products next week.
"If the United States insists on raising tariffs even more, China will respond accordingly," the finance ministry said in a statement.