The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 17, 2018 | Last Update : 11:59 AM IST

World, Asia

Afghan President announces ceasefire extension with Taliban

ANI
Published : Jun 17, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2018, 11:40 am IST

President Ashraf Ghani also urged the Taliban to extend their three-day ceasefire which is due to end Sunday.

It is the first time the Taliban has agreed to a ceasefire for Eid since the US invasion in 2001. (Photo: File/AFP)
 It is the first time the Taliban has agreed to a ceasefire for Eid since the US invasion in 2001. (Photo: File/AFP)

Kabul: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday announced an extension of the government's week-long ceasefire with the Taliban which was otherwise due to end on Tuesday.

"To respect the public's wishes and to support their demands about peace, I am ordering the security and defence forces to extend the ceasefire from the fourth day of Eid. We will soon share the details of the proposed ceasefire with the nation," Afghan President Ashraf Ghani tweeted.

He also urged the Taliban to extend their three-day ceasefire which is due to end Sunday.

Read: Taliban agrees for Eid ceasefire with Afghan govt, foreign occupiers exempted​

"We also request the Afghan Taliban to extend their ceasefire. During the ceasefire, we will provide medical assistance to the wounded Taliban, and will provide them any humanitarian assistance if needed. Taliban prisoners will also be allowed to contact and see their families," Ghani wrote in another tweet.

This comes in the backdrop of an initial truce which was observed by both sides over the Eid festival period.

Also Read: Taliban, Afghan forces celebrate Eid ceasefire with hugs, take selfies

Emphasising on the significance of peace, the Afghan President Peace said, "Peace is an urgent need and as it turned out that in the last 24 hours there was a consensus between the Afghan government and the Taliban on peace, it proved that we are all for peace. Fortunately, there's also consensus among the international community on peace in Afghanistan."

The Taliban on June 9 announced a three-day ceasefire over the Eid holiday, two days after the Afghan government announced the ceasefire.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan announces ceasefire from the 27th of Ramadan until the fifth day of Eid-ul-Fitr," Ghani tweeted on June 7.

It is the first time the Taliban has agreed to a ceasefire for Eid since the US invasion in 2001.

Other countries welcomed the ceasefire move by both sides and said this should become a permanent ceasefire.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also welcomed the Taliban's announcement.

Tags: afghan president ashraf ghani, ceasefire extension, taliban, eid-ul-fitr
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

MOST POPULAR

1

Is Shilpa Shetty Kundra pregnant? She reacts and it’s hilarious!

2

Kerala to host beauty pageant for transgenders for 2nd time

3

23-feet-long python cut open to reveal Indonesian woman it swallowed whole

4

Father's Day 2018: 5 dishes to make for your dad

5

Watch: Three WWE wrestlers lose tug-of-war with a young lion

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham