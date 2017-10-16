The Asian Age | News

Monday, Oct 16, 2017

World, Asia

Boat carrying 50 Rohingyas sinks; 5 including 4 kids dead, dozens missing

AFP
Published : Oct 16, 2017, 8:56 am IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2017, 8:57 am IST

The boat was packed with Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar's Rakhine state for Bangladesh.

The boat was carrying around 50 people when it sank on the estuary of the Naf river in the morning. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 The boat was carrying around 50 people when it sank on the estuary of the Naf river in the morning. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh): At least five people were killed and dozens left missing after a boat packed with Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar's Rakhine state for Bangladesh sank in a river that separates the two nations, a border guard official said.

"The boat was carrying around 50 people when it sank on the estuary of the Naf river in the morning. Five bodies were found including four children, and 21 people survived," Border Guard Bangladesh area commander Lieutenant Colonel SM Ariful Islam said. 

Tags: rohingya refugees, naf river, boat sinks, rohingya crisis
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka

