8 Indonesian men involved in gay sauna, club, jailed for 2 yrs

Most were released as homosexuality is not illegal in Indonesia, but 10 men were charged under anti-pornography laws.

Jakarta: An activist says an Indonesian court has sentenced eight men involved in running a gay club and sauna to two years in prison.

They were among more than 140 men detained after a raid in May on what police said was a sex party at the Atlantis spa in Jakarta.

Most were released as homosexuality is not illegal in Indonesia, but 10 men were charged under anti-pornography laws.

Imam Shofwan from Pantau Foundation, which has been monitoring the trial, says the sentencing occurred Thursday.

A North Jakarta District Court spokesman did not answer calls Friday.

Those sentenced included a director and several employees including strippers, a gym trainer, a receptionist and a security guard.

Shofwan says verdicts for two defendants who allegedly performed oral sex were adjourned until next week.