The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 15, 2018 | Last Update : 10:22 AM IST

World, Asia

Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom suffers cardiac arrest in London

ANI
Published : Jun 15, 2018, 8:44 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2018, 8:43 am IST

In 2017, she underwent a surgery to remove diseased lymph nodes after she was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Kulsoom's health deteriorated late on Thursday as she collapsed in the ICU and has not regained consciousness since then. (Photo: ANI)
 Kulsoom's health deteriorated late on Thursday as she collapsed in the ICU and has not regained consciousness since then. (Photo: ANI)

London: The ailing wife of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Kulsoom Nawaz, suffered a cardiac arrest in the intensive care unit of a London hospital on Thursday.

As reported by Geo News, Kulsoom's health deteriorated late on Thursday as she collapsed in the ICU and has not regained consciousness since then.

She has been kept on a ventilator, life-support machine, and emergency medicine. Kulsoom's daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is soon going to contest the upcoming general assembly elections on July 25, tweeted to inform about her mother's condition.

"Ami had a sudden cardiac arrest this morning when we were on the flight and is in ICU and on the ventilator since," Maryam tweeted.

She further requested people to wish for her speedy recovery.

Geo News quoted sources as saying that Kulsoom's health was being closely monitored.

Earlier on Thursday, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter left for London to visit Kulsoom, who has been undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

In 2017, she underwent a surgery to remove diseased lymph nodes after she was diagnosed with throat cancer. Following that, she has become weaker following multiple treatments and therapies.

Tags: cardiac arrest, nawaz sharif, kulsoom sharif
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

AT&T acquires Time Warner in $85 billion deal

2

Bizarre: Woman gets head stuck in exhaust pipe

3

FIFA World Cup 2018 officially declared open after glittering ceremony

4

It would only take 100 nuclear bombs to cause global devastation, world has 15,000

5

Here’s what your toes say about your personality

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham