Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom suffers cardiac arrest in London

London: The ailing wife of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Kulsoom Nawaz, suffered a cardiac arrest in the intensive care unit of a London hospital on Thursday.

As reported by Geo News, Kulsoom's health deteriorated late on Thursday as she collapsed in the ICU and has not regained consciousness since then.

She has been kept on a ventilator, life-support machine, and emergency medicine. Kulsoom's daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is soon going to contest the upcoming general assembly elections on July 25, tweeted to inform about her mother's condition.

Ami had a sudden cardiac arrest this morning when we were on the flight & is in ICU & on the ventilator since. Earnest request for duas. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 14, 2018

"Ami had a sudden cardiac arrest this morning when we were on the flight and is in ICU and on the ventilator since," Maryam tweeted.

She further requested people to wish for her speedy recovery.

Geo News quoted sources as saying that Kulsoom's health was being closely monitored.

Earlier on Thursday, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter left for London to visit Kulsoom, who has been undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

In 2017, she underwent a surgery to remove diseased lymph nodes after she was diagnosed with throat cancer. Following that, she has become weaker following multiple treatments and therapies.