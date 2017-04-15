The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Apr 15, 2017 | Last Update : 12:58 PM IST

World, Asia

Pakistan claims they have arrested 3 R&AW agents in PoK

PTI
Published : Apr 15, 2017, 12:49 pm IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2017, 12:45 pm IST

Police said the three suspects were involved in a bomb blast outside a police station in Abbaspur in September.

The suspects have been booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and Explosives Act, police said.
Islamabad: Police in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have claimed that they have arrested three suspected R&AW agents for their alleged involvement in anti-state
activities, according to a media report on Friday.

The masked suspects were produced before the media during a briefing in Rawalkot, Dawn newspaper reported. The three were residents of Taroti village in Abbaspur in PoK, according to the report.

Sajid Imran, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Poonch, said the main suspect Khalil had visited Kashmir in November 2014, where he came in contact with Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) officials.

Imran said the three suspects were involved in a bomb blast outside a police station in Abbaspur in September. They allegedly planted the planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The DSP claimed Khalil was offered Rs 500,000 for the task. The police were alerted to their involvement in the blast after an individual said he spotted the trio in Abbaspur on the night of September 26 with a shopping bag in their possession, the report said.

The suspects have been booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and Explosives Act, Imran said.

