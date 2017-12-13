The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 13, 2017 | Last Update : 01:30 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma got to his 35th ODI fifty. (Photo:BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs SL 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma reaches 35th ODI half century
 
World, Asia

North Korea vows 'to win victory in showdown with US'

AFP
Published : Dec 13, 2017, 11:48 am IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2017, 11:50 am IST

The nuclear-armed North has rattled the international community with a flurry of nuclear blasts and missile launches.

Kim's comments come as global powers scramble for a response to the crisis, with the US backing stringent economic and diplomatic sanctions on Kim's regime to halt its nuclear drive. (Photo: File)
 Kim's comments come as global powers scramble for a response to the crisis, with the US backing stringent economic and diplomatic sanctions on Kim's regime to halt its nuclear drive. (Photo: File)

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un vowed to "win victory in the showdown" against the US with his rapidly advancing nuclear arsenal, state media said Wednesday, after the country's latest missile test heightened global tensions.

The nuclear-armed North has rattled the international community with a flurry of nuclear blasts and missile launches, most recently on November 29 when it test-fired its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), capable of reaching all major US cities.

Kim told workers behind the latest test that his country would "victoriously advance and leap as the strongest nuclear power and military power in the world" at a conference on Tuesday, according to state news agency KCNA.

Read: Kim Jong-un honours Hwasong-15 scientists, promises more weapons

"The... national defence industry will continue to develop and we will win victory in the showdown with the imperialists and the US," he was indirectly quoted as saying.

The country's nuclear force had been completed in a "death-defying struggle" and despite a high cost, he added.

Kim's comments come as global powers scramble for a response to the crisis, with the US backing stringent economic and diplomatic sanctions on Kim's regime to halt its nuclear drive.

But the North has continued to lob missiles, posing a major challenge to US President Donald Trump.

Fears of a catastrophic conflict with the nuclear-armed regime have spiked as the leaders have taunted each other, with Trump dubbing his rival "Little Rocket Man".

Tension flared anew in the flashpoint peninsula after the November 29 launch of the Hwasong-15 ICBM, which the North claimed could deliver a "super-large heavy warhead" anywhere on the US mainland.

Many analysts suggest that the rocket is capable of reaching the US mainland but voice scepticism that Pyongyang has mastered the advanced technology needed to allow the rocket to survive re-entry to the Earth's atmosphere.

November's launch was the first test of any kind since September 15, and quashed hopes that the North may have held back in order to open the door to a negotiated solution to the nuclear standoff.

But US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said for the first time that Washington was willing to talk to Pyongyang "without preconditions".

Read: US ready to begin talks on N Korea’s disarmament ‘without prior conditions’

The US has long insisted that the North should take concrete steps towards disarming before any negotiations, which should lead to complete, irreversible and verifiable denuclearisation.

"It's not realistic to say we're only going to talk if you come to the table ready to give up your programme," Tillerson told a meeting of the Atlantic Council policy forum. "They have too much invested in it."

But he also warned that the US military stands ready to act if necessary.

The latest military standoff prompted concerns of another full-scale conflict in the region after the 1950-53 Korean War that left much of the peninsula in ruins.

Even if a second war remained conventional, tens of thousands of South Koreans -- as well as many of the 28,500 US troops stationed in the country -- are expected to be killed just in the first days of fighting, analysts say.

Tags: rex tillerson, donald trump, kim jong-un, nuclear power
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul

MOST POPULAR

1

LG V30+ flagship smartphone launched; Here is what is packs

2

LIVE| Ind vs SL 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma reaches 35th ODI half century

3

After making headlines for butt-naked and topless pictures, Esha Gupta now deletes them

4

Argentine legend Diego Maradona skips charity match with Sourav Ganguly

5

Modi eats mushrooms worth Rs 1.2 Cr every month, says Cong ally

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham