Sri Lanka Supreme Court overturns sacking of Parliament by Prez Sirisena

The decision was the latest dramatic twist in the crisis that has gripped Sri Lanka since Sirisena sacked PM Wickremesinghe.

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court Tuesday overturned President Maithripala Sirisena’s sacking of parliament and ordered a halt to preparations for snap elections.

The decision was the latest dramatic twist in the crisis that has gripped Sri Lanka since Sirisena sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on October 26 and replaced him with former strongman president Mahinda Rajapakse.

The three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice Nalin Perera read out the landmark decision to a packed court that was guarded by hundreds of heavily armed police and commandos.