The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 13, 2018 | Last Update : 01:04 PM IST

World, Asia

Islamic fundamentalists’ attacks force minority Sikhs to flee Peshawar

ANI
Published : Jun 13, 2018, 11:21 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2018, 11:39 am IST

Over 60 pc of Peshawar's 30,000 Sikhs have left for other parts of Pak or migrated to India after being forced to live under threat.

Some of the Sikhs had blamed militant group Taliban for carrying out routing killings of the minority group. (Photo: ANI)
 Some of the Sikhs had blamed militant group Taliban for carrying out routing killings of the minority group. (Photo: ANI)

Peshawar: The minority Sikh community in Peshawar, Pakistan, is moving to other parts of the country following repeated attacks by Islamic fundamentalists.

More than sixty per cent of Peshawar's 30,000 Sikhs have left for other parts of Pakistan or migrated to India after being forced to live under a constant threat.

In a recent incident, Charanjeet Singh, a peace activist and an owner of a grocery store in Peshawar, was shot by a customer several times while he was busy with his order. He died on his way to the hospital, TRT World reported.

A community spokesperson named Baba Gurpal Singh told a media outlet, "I believe genocide of Sikhs is taking place here."

Further, a member of Pakistan Sikh council (PCS) said that their community was being wiped out as they "looked different."

PCS member Balbir Singh, while talking to the media outlet, pointed towards his turban and said, "This makes us an easy target."

Some of the Sikhs had blamed militant group Taliban for carrying out routing killings of the minority group.

In 2016, a high-profile Sikh assassination case took place wherein Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's lawmaker Soran Singh was killed. The local police arrested Buldev Kumar, a political rival who was a minority Hindu politician, even though the Taliban took responsibility for the attack. However, he was recently acquitted over the lack of evidence after undergoing trial for two years.

The situation has come to a point where the Sikhs are resorting to cutting their hair and avoiding wearing turbans in order to conceal their identity.

Another major problem for the Sikh community is the absence of crematorium grounds for them in Peshawar.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government allocated money for crematorium in 2017 but no construction has been started yet.

Further, the lands allocated to build crematorium have been given over to build a private bank, wedding hall, and a company.

As per the local media, the Pakistani government has not been acknowledging that the Sikh community requires its support and protection.

"Whether it is targeted killings of community leaders or sale of gurudwara lands until you accept the problem exist, how can you find a solution?" questioned TV anchor Taranjeet Singh.

He further cautioned that if the situation remained as it was, then soon no Sikh would be left in Pakistan.

Tags: sikh community, extremist attack, atrocities against sikhs in pakistan
Location: Pakistan, Nothwest Border Prov, Peshawar

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid Simmba shoot, Sara goes street shopping with Amrita at Hyderabad's Laad Bazaar

2

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

3

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

4

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

5

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham