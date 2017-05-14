Pakistan army chief visits LoC amid border tension

Bajwa visited troops deployed along the LoC in Nikial sector, Pakistan Army's media wing said in a statement.

Islamabad: Amid border tension, Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday toured some areas along the Line of Control, two weeks after a similar visit which was followed by the beheading of two Indian soldiers.

Bajwa visited troops deployed along the LoC in Nikial sector, Pakistan Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

He was briefed about the ground situation by a commander.

"He (Bajwa) appreciated high state of operational readiness, effective response to Indian ceasefire violations and high morale of troops," the ISPR said.

Bajwa was accompanied by commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza.

The LoC has been witnessing exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops for the last several weeks.

On May 1, two Indian security personnel were beheaded, a day after Bajwa visited some areas along the LoC and promised support to the Kashmiris.

The soldiers killed were Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Infantry and Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of BSF.